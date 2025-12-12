All-American defensive back enters college football transfer portal

The landscape of college football roster management shifts dramatically in December as players seek new homes for their final collegiate campaigns. A premier defensive talent from the NAIA ranks officially declared his intention to enter the transfer portal this week. This move comes on the heels of a highly decorated senior campaign in Indianapolis, where the veteran defender established himself as one of the nation's top ball-hawks.

The 6-foot, 180-pound safety posted elite production numbers during his final season with the Knights. He secured NAIA Third Team All-American honors after leading his conference in takeaways and serving as a stabilizing force in the secondary. His statistical resume features double-digit interceptions and nearly 20 passes defended over the last two years alone.

The Indiana native plans to utilize his final year of eligibility at a higher level of competition. He posted a message to social media thanking the university for "an amazing 5 years" while noting his desire to "transfer up" for the 2026 season. This veteran defensive back brings significant experience and proven ball skills to the open market as he departs his longtime program.

Marian University DB Logan Carrington Seeking Portal Opportunity

Logan Carrington enters the portal coming off a career-best performance during the 2025 season. The redshirt senior recorded 84 tackles, 12 interceptions and 18 passes defended over the last two seasons, according to reporting from CBS Sports' Chris Hummer.

His 2025 stat line featured eight interceptions, 39 total tackles, and a forced fumble. This consistent production began in earnest during the 2024 campaign when Carrington earned Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) Midwest League Honorable Mention recognition.

Thank you Marian for an amazing 5 years



1 more year of eligibility looking to transfer up



6’0

180lbs



2025 stats:



8 INTs

39 Tot

1 TFL

1 FF

7 Brk



DMs are open to any interesthttps://t.co/3SEzhDEHR7 pic.twitter.com/umJI4OMPJG — Logan Carrington (@LoganCarringto4) December 9, 2025

He cracked the starting lineup for the final five games that year and immediately made an impact by poaching four interceptions. That breakout stretch set the foundation for his First Team All-MSFA selection this past fall.

The Knights safety leaves the program ranked fourth all-time in school history for career interceptions. His ability to track the ball was evident in the season opener against Siena Heights where he snagged two picks. He later added a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown against Judson to cap off his defensive highlight reel.

Marian DB Logan Carrington (@LoganCarringto4) plans to enter the portal, @Ski_Axel tells @chris_hummer.



A 2025 All-American, he's posted 84 tackles, 12 INTs and 18 passes defended over the last two seasons. https://t.co/Uk06dchN7v pic.twitter.com/TMNJXJRMcD — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 12, 2025

Carrington originally enrolled at Marian University as a member of the 2021 recruiting class from Greencastle High School.

He developed from a reserve player seeing limited action in 2022 into a defensive anchor who finished his tenure as a bona fide All-American, now seeking an opportunity with a new program for his final year of eligibility.

Read more on College Football HQ