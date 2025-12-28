Division II All-American WR sets visit to Top 25 college football program

One of the most productive wide receivers in the Division II ranks is getting some notable interest from a one-time playoff contender program as he enters the college football transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season.

Johnson C. Smith University wide receiver Brevin Caldwell has scheduled a visit with the North Texas program as he scouts a new school for next year, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.

North Texas is in need

North Texas is in the market for an influx of offensive talent after losing FBS passing leader Drew Mestemaker and 1,200-yard running back Caleb Hawkins in the transfer portal following head coach Eric Morris’ departure to Oklahoma State.

Those players helped put the Mean Green in the American Conference Championship Game, an eventual loss against Tulane, and the team placed No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

A very productive receiver

Caldwell is a two-time All-CIAA selection and a two-time HBCU All-American wideout who was sidelined with an injury early this season, but who has proven production to his name over the past couple of years.

He became the first-ever 1,000-yard wide receiver for the Johnson C. Smith program two seasons ago, catching 85 passes for 1,090 yards and scoring 8 touchdowns.

Caldwell also owns school records for the most receptions in a season, the most receiving yards in a single year, and the most catches in a game.

Early this season, the wideout made another solid first impression, catching 8 passes for 94 yards against Morehouse, and appeared in a game at Virginia Union before injuries cut his 2025 season short.

Over the last three seasons in total, Caldwell has 195 receptions for 2,438 yards and 15 touchdowns, emerging as one of the most explosive and consistently-productive pass catchers in the Division II ranks.

Caldwell says thank you

Shortly after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal, the wide receiver took to social media to thank the school for helping shape him.

“My time here has been nothing short of transformational,” Caldwell wrote.

“From the classroom to the field, JCSU has taught me discipline, accountability, and purpose. Being a part of a program built on culture, brotherhood, and perseverance has truly molded me into who I am today.”

He added: “Beyond the stats and milestones, it’s the legacy, the lessons, and the people that have made his journey special. JCSU gave me a platform to lead, to inspire, and to grow.”

(On3)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams