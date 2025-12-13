All-American WR enters transfer portal after 1,200-yard season

The 2025 college football regular season is officially in the books.

The College Football Playoff committee selected 12 different FBS college football programs to participate in the 2025 installment of the College Football Playoff. 70 more FBS college football programs will participate in bowl games running from the middle of December into the first two days of January 2026.

The NCAA transfer portal will open on Jan. 2, 2026, for all college football players looking to transfer. Many college football players have already decided to enter the transfer portal when it opens.

San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero Jr. is among the college football players who intend to enter the transfer portal when it opens. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his third destination.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pounder began his college career at Sacramento State in 2023. He played in a maximum of four regular-season games and both FCS playoff games. He was primarily used on special teams.

Scudero's usage with the Hornets increased in 2024. He finished the season with 53 receptions for 667 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for an additional touchdown on his lone carry of the season.

Scudero transferred to San Jose State in the 2025 offseason. He finished head and shoulders above the rest of the Spartans' receivers with 88 receptions for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished with over 100 receiving yards in six contests and over 200 in a game against Hawaii.

The production earned Scudero a spot on the 2025 First Team All-Mountain West Conference, the CBS/247Sports Second Team All-America, and the AP Midseason Second Team All-America. His 1,291 receiving yards are the highest mark in the country, something that qualified him as a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist.

San Jose State's only non-conference win of 2025 was against Idaho (31-28). The non-conference losses were to Central Michigan (16-14), at Texas (38-7) and at Stanford (30-29).

The Spartans won their first two Mountain West home games against New Mexico (35-28) and Hawaii (45-38). They suffered home losses to Air Force (26-16) and Fresno State (41-14) in November.

San Jose State did not win a Mountain West road game in 2025. The Spartans lost at Wyoming (35-28), Utah State (30-25), Nevada (55-10) and San Diego State (25-3).