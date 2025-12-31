All-Conference EDGE to enter college football transfer portal after breakout season

The college football offseason moves at a rapid pace with roster changes happening immediately after bowl games conclude. A standout defensive lineman from the Conference USA ranks has decided to explore his options in the transfer portal. This decision comes on the heels of a breakout junior campaign that resulted in postseason honors.

Valuable pass rushers are always in high demand across the national landscape. After proving he could disrupt opposing offenses at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, this edge defender will likely draw significant interest. His ability to generate pressure was a key factor in his team's defensive improvement throughout the fall.

The move marks the end of a short but impactful stint with his current program. He arrived as a junior college transfer and quickly established himself as a starter on the defensive front. Now, he heads back to the open market with one year of eligibility remaining.

Defensive lineman Kenton Simmons departs Florida International

Florida International University defensive lineman Kenton Simmons has officially entered the transfer portal. Hayes Fawcett of On3 first reported the news on Tuesday. Simmons spent just one season with the program but made his presence felt as a disruptive force off the edge.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher joined the Golden Panthers as part of the 2025 recruiting class. He transferred from Butler Community College in Kansas where he developed into a coveted prospect. His transition to the major college level was seamless as he earned All-Conference USA Second Team honors.

He was a QB’s nightmare all season long 🔥 @simmons_kenton pic.twitter.com/K0wZH0KAES — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) December 4, 2025

Simmons finished the 2025 season with 24 total tackles and led the defensive front in several key categories. He recorded 6.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss while consistently collapsing the pocket. His stat line also included nine quarterback hurries and two batted passes.

The Jackson, Mississippi, native was a bright spot during the first season under Florida International University head coach Willie Simmons. The team enjoyed a resurgence that included a four-game winning streak to close the regular season. This success helped the program secure a record number of all-conference selections.

BREAKING: FIU EDGE Kenton Simmons plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3Sports



The 6’5 260 EDGE was a CUSA All-Conference selection after posting 24 tackles, 8 TFL and 6 sacks, with 9 QB hits and two batted passes on the seasonhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/rlKvnkcrPj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 31, 2025

Simmons proved to be a closer down the stretch for the defense. He registered at least one sack in four of the final five regular-season games. His most dominant performance came against Middle Tennessee State University where he tallied four tackles and a sack.

His departure creates a significant void on the defensive line for the Golden Panthers. The staff will now need to identify a replacement who can match his production and consistency. Meanwhile, Simmons becomes one of the more intriguing veteran options available for teams in need of immediate help on the edge.

