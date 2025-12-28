All-conference EDGE shares farewell to announce college football transfer portal exit

Another significant name has emerged in the college football transfer portal to add a proven pass-rushing veteran to the open market. A standout defensive lineman from the Sun Belt Conference is reportedly set to explore his options for his final year of eligibility. This departure marks the end of a productive two-year stint with his current program where he became a key disruptor in the backfield.

The move comes shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 season, a campaign that saw the defender continue his consistent production against conference opponents. Teams across the country are always in search of experienced edge rushers who can generate pressure without needing development time. His ability to create negative plays and force turnovers will likely draw immediate interest from Power Four programs seeking defensive line depth.

During his time with his current team, the defensive end established himself as a reliable playmaker who could ruin offensive game plans. He combined speed and power to tally double-digit tackles for loss over the last two seasons while earning conference honors. His exit leaves a notable void for his former team as they head into the offseason but presents a valuable opportunity for a program in need of an immediate impact starter.

Sun Belt standout hits the market with proven production

On Sunday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Arkansas State Red Wolves EDGE Bryan Whitehead intends to enter the transfer portal. His representation at Six Star Sports confirmed the news. Whitehead leaves Jonesboro as a highly productive defender who was a constant presence in opposing backfields throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 265-pound pass rusher from Bartlett, Tennessee, compiled an impressive stat line during his time with Arkansas State. Over the last two years, Whitehead recorded 45 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. His 2025 campaign was particularly disruptive as he finished with 21 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Whitehead addressed his departure in a heartfelt message released on social media. He expressed that "Jonesboro has given me memories, lessons, and growth that I will carry with me forever".

He emphasized the connection he made with the program and noted that the "bond I built with my teammates and coaches goes far beyond the field". He stated that "those relationships truly became family" during his two years on campus.

Arkansas State all-conference EDGE Bryan Whitehead plans to enter the portal, his rep @sixstarsportss tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-1, 265-pound pass rusher has posted 45 tackles, 20 TFLs and 8.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/iEUoZFWqvp — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 28, 2025

The veteran defender thanked the coaching staff for believing in him before announcing that "after much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal". Whitehead arrived at Arkansas State prior to the 2024 season after a stint with the Liberty Flames in 2023.

Before his time at Liberty, he was an NJCAA Second Team All-American at Pearl River Community College where he dominated with 19 tackles for loss in 2022.

