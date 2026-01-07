All-conference RB lining up multiple visits after decision to enter transfer portal

The college football postseason landscape is shifting as the winter transfer window dictates the future of several high-profile rosters. A seasoned veteran at the running back position has recently made waves by re-entering the market after a challenging season defined more by recovery than on-field production. This versatile playmaker brings a wealth of experience from multiple Power Four and Group of Five programs.

His entry into the portal follows a trajectory that has seen him contribute to some of the most recognizable backfields in the country over the last four seasons. Despite a medical setback that sidelined him for the majority of the 2025 campaign, his previous statistical output remains a significant draw for coaching staffs in need of a reliable three-down threat.

Programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 are already making their moves to secure his services for his final year of eligibility.

The interest in this ball carrier stems from his ability to impact the game as both a traditional runner and a sophisticated weapon in the passing attack.

Recruiters are looking past the recent injury to a resume that features nearly 1,200 career rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns across his collegiate stops. As he evaluates his next destination, two major programs have emerged as frontrunners in the race for his commitment.

CJ Campbell Jr. transfer portal visits to UCF, Duke

The former Florida State and Florida Atlantic standout CJ Campbell Jr. is officially exploring his options after spending a season with Rutgers. On3's Pete Nakos confirmed that the explosive tailback has already visited UCF and is currently spending time with the staff at Duke.

These visits signal a strong interest from programs seeking to bolster their offensive depth with a player who has proven himself at the highest levels of the sport.

Former Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) had his 2025 season cut short due to injury | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Campbell Jr. arrived at Rutgers with high expectations after a dominant stint at FAU, where he accumulated 1,310 total yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. His time in Piscataway was unfortunately cut short after just three games when a season-ending injury against Norfolk State forced him to the sidelines.

Before the injury, he managed 119 yards on 22 carries, showcasing the same burst that made him a favorite in Tallahassee and Boca Raton.

Rutgers running back CJ Campbell Jr. has visited UCF and is now at Duke, a source tells @On3sports. Garnering other ACC interest as well. https://t.co/t9nHjz0kzG — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 7, 2026

His career totals of 1,144 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground are complemented by 41 receptions for 469 yards. This statistical profile makes him a rare asset in the portal, specifically for teams like the Blue Devils and the Knights that prioritize versatility in their backfields.

While other ACC programs are reportedly monitoring his status, the visits to Orlando and Durham suggest these two schools are the primary contenders.

The veteran back will have one remaining season of eligibility to make his mark on a fourth collegiate program. His decision will likely hinge on the opportunity to reclaim his role as a primary starter after a breakout 2024 season.

Read more on College Football HQ