All-Conference transfer WR set to visit multiple major college football programs

The day that college football fans have either been chomping at the bit for or dreading is finally here, as Friday marks the opening of the transfer portal.

On3 has already logged over 2,000 entries in the portal, and although Friday marked the portal's opening, entries were made well before then. Players had been announcing their intentions to transfer for months, which has allowed programs to engage in some back-channeling.

Immediately following the clock striking midnight, one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal was announced to have a handful of visits scheduled.

UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks was one of the top pass catchers in all of college football, and according to On3's Hayes Fawcett, is drawing interest from a handful of contenders.

NEWS: UAB standout transfer WR Iverson Hooks is set to visit 7 Schools, his agent @WeGetYouOffers tells @On3Sports



Wisconsin: January 3-4

Indiana: January 4-5

Oklahoma State: January 6-7

LSU: January 7-8

Auburn: January 8-9

Oregon & Louisville: TBAhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/w2rqBhd28y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

Throughout the next week or so, Hooks will be visiting Wisconsin (Jan. 3-4), Indiana (Jan. 4-5), Oklahoma State (Jan. 6-7), LSU (Jan 7-8), Auburn (Jan. 8-9) and is also set to take trips to Oregon and Louisville, but has yet to schedule a date for either.

Despite the Blazers struggling this season, the former three-star recruit out of Alabama racked up 72 catches for 927 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards per catch. His best game of the season came against a Memphis Tigers team that had a chance to contend for a College Football Playoff spot, as he racked up 11 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Hooks also posted 10 catches for 146 yards against USF, which was the frontrunner to be the Group of Five College Football Playoff representative for half of the season.

In addition to being a threat on offense, Hooks also proved he can make an impact on special teams, returning 10 punts for 110 yards, with a long of 28 yards.

Navy Midshipmen safety Maxwell Williams (22) tackles UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hook (0) | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to On3's transfer portal rankings, Hooks comes in as the No. 237 player overall and No. 40 wide receiver in a group that is as loaded as they come. While there are over 2,000 players in the portal, there does seem to be an abundance of wide receivers this time around.

For Hooks, these visits will be of the utmost importance, because while it may seem obvious, there is an epidemic of players transferring to programs that already have crowded rooms at that position. While there are some massive names on his visit list, he needs to focus on finding the right fit for himself.