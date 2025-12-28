Big Ten transfer portal tracker: Which programs have lost the most players to the portal?

The transfer portal is just warming ahead of its January 2nd official opening, but it's already busy in the Big Ten. While teams like James Madison and North Texas are suffering wholesale devastation, even in the defending two-time national champion Big Ten, the lists of expected transfer portal departures are growing. Based on On3sports's transfer portal updates, here's a rundown of the five Big Ten teams that have already suffered the most losses.

Surprisingly, just one of the five Big Ten teams with the most portal losses have had coaching changes. Of course, the league's CFP squads have had minimal portal activity yet. But with the official portal opening coming, here's the most impact Big Ten squads.

1. Wisconsin (16)

The Badgers didn't part ways with Luke Fickell, but he'll start 2026 with plenty of pressure... and with plenty of departing players. The 16 Badgers who have indicated portal intentions leads the Big Ten.

On the bright side, there's not a ton of experienced players diving into the portal. The biggest lost so far is probably CB Geimere Lattimer. Receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. showed flashes of massive potential as a freshman and could show out at his next stop.

2. USC (15)

Likewise, USC isn't making any moves away from Lincoln Riley, but the Trojans have seen plenty of players moving on in the portal.

Two big names emerging from USC are tight end Walker Lyons and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins. Both have showed flashes of big-time ability. USC has been active in the portal and with a massive freshman class incoming might actually move up this list.

3. Michigan State (13)

Given the coaching change at Michigan State, this one isn't exactly surprising. New coach Pat Fitzgerald doesn't have a prior roster to plunder, so State figures to take some portal hits.

Two big names that the Spartans are losing are QB Aidan Chiles and receiver Nick Marsh, who has over 1,300 receiving yards in two years at State. Both figure to be plug-and-play guys at their next stops.

4. Minnesota (12)

PJ Fleck isn't headed anywhere, and while Minnesota's portal numbers are high, these seem to mostly be depth-chart shuffles.

The biggest name on the list already for the Gophers is running back Fame Ijeboi, who ran for 441 yards last season as a reserve. He's got three years left and could be a find for another program.

5. Nebraska (9)

Matt Rhule signed an extension, but the Huskers still ended up among the Big Ten teams seeing the most portal losses. They also probably have the league's biggest loss.

QB Dylan Raiola is the story here. The massive prospect has started for two seasons and was making real strides in 2025 before a season-ending injury. He'll be one of the highest priced portal prospects in this year's portal carousel.