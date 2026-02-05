$1.3 million QB involved 'most surprising' transfer portal development

Nearly three weeks have passed since the deadline for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The portal's window was two weeks in length, running from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16.

While there were thousands of college football players from all across the sport who entered the portal, the majority of the focus was on the quarterbacks who transferred from one Power Four school to another. Among others, the starting quarterbacks who transferred include Sam Leavitt, Brendan Sorsby, DJ Lagway, Josh Hoover, Beau Pribula and Darian Mensah.

One key entry into the portal at quarterback was former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola, who transferred to Oregon. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, along with an unused redshirt.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder was a five-star recruit in the class of 2024, immediately earning the starting job at Nebraska. Raiola started all 13 games for the Cornhuskers, passing for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led Nebraska to its first bowl game since 2016 and its first bowl victory since 2015.

Raiola started the first nine games of the season, but a broken fibula sidelined him for the final three games of the regular season and the Las Vegas Bowl. He passed for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in his abridged season, leading Nebraska to a 6-3 record in those nine games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to throw a pass and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (69) | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The decision to transfer and use a redshirt is unusual for a time when players are transferring to programs where they have a quick path to the field. Antonio Morales of The Athletic called attention to this anomaly in The Athletic's list of 2026 transfer portal superlatives that it released on Wednesday.

"Dylan Raiola transferring to Oregon and being OK with being the backup for the 2026 season. I've covered enough quarterback recruiting to know what these dudes want most is to play," Morales wrote.



"Raiola did that right away at Nebraska, starting as a freshman. Was he the transcendent prospect some expected him to be? Definitely not, but he was good enough. Now he'll go from starter to Dante Moore's backup."

Raiola is not the first quarterback to make this move in the Ducks' 2026 quarterback room. When Moore transferred in from UCLA, he also used a redshirt to sit behind Dillon Gabriel during the 2024 season.

Dylan Raiola will also be joined by his younger brother, Dayton Raiola, at Oregon in 2026. The younger Raiola is a three-star athlete in the class of 2026. He announced his commitment to the Ducks on national signing day.