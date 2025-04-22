Bill Belichick lands Tennessee transfer WR Dayton Sneed in 2025 class
Bill Belichick scored another football transfer in the spring period, signing former Tennessee wide receiver Dayton Sneed, the player announced on Instagram.
Sneed spent two seasons with the Vols, playing in seven games, and last season caught one pass for 12 yards, with another reception for seven yards as a freshman.
The wide receiver played high school football at Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, setting school records for yards and touchdowns in a season as a senior.
Sneed became the 27th player North Carolina added through the transfer portal as the program undergoes considerable roster turnover in Bill Belichick’s debut season as head coach.
Carolina has also watched as 32 players exited the program via the transfer portal this offseason.
Sneed’s arrival follows that of former Michigan tailback Benjamin Hall and ex-South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez to the Tar Heels’ offense.
Hall played in three games as a true freshman and in eight games last fall, finishing with 29 carries for 72 yards.
Lopez was a top 10 available transfer in ESPN’s player rankings at the time of his commitment to North Carolina and he signed a reported two-year, $4 million NIL deal with the program.
Lopez picked Carolina over Georgia and LSU and will compete with Max Johnson, Ryan Browne, and freshman Bryce Baker for the starting quarterback role this season.
He had 2,559 yards passing and 18 touchdowns in 11 starts, rushing for another 465 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Group of Five.
-
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school’s compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player’s name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player’s name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player’s name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn’t have to give him another scholarship.
-
Read more from College Football HQ
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams