BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Responds to Civil Lawsuit, Denies Allegations
On May 21, a civil lawsuit was filed against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff, who arrived at BYU in 2023, was accused of sexual assault in November of 2023. The news was first broken by the Salt Lake Tribune and the details of the original lawsuit can be found here.
For the first time since the lawsuit was filed, Jake Retzlaff has responded to the allegations. Retzlaff, through his attorney, denied all allegations of sexual assault in a response filed on Friday afternoon.
"Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled AG (the alleged victim in this case), which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue. Instead, Mr. Retzlaff and AG had a pleasant and entirely consensual evening together, playing video games, and a normal evening of consensual sexual interaction that was uneventful but pleasant, with the plaintiff sleeping over and leaving the next morning to return to Salt Lake City."
The response continues, stating that AG and Retzlaff continued exchanging "friendly and flirty" messages through January and February of 2024.
"The plaintiff AG and Mr. Retzlaff in January and February 2024, eight weeks after their one night of consensual interaction together, continued with flirty and fun text exchanges over the upcoming rivalry football game between BYU and Utah. Thereafter, Mr. Retzlaff did not hear or receive anything from the plaintiff AG until after the completion of an 11-2 football season, when the media started to refer to Mr. Retzlaff as an NFL draft prospect, and with BYU being nationally ranked. After BYU’s 11-2 season, fifteen months after their consensual encounter, AG hired a lawyer and demanded money from Mr.Retzlaff."
The original report to the Provo Police identifed the assailant as a "childhood" friend. Retzlaff, a California native, claims AG attended high school in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Mr. Retzlaff and the plaintiff AG are not childhood friends, and met for one night only during college on, November 22, 2023."
The response continues, saying "The plaintiff AG was either never raped, by anyone, ever, or, because she identified her assailant as a “childhood” friend to the Provo Police, and did not identify Mr. Retzlaff as her assailant, and AG is alleged on information and belief to have had sex with one or more University of Utah football players, her alleged assailant is a University of Utah football player, and not Mr. Retzlaff and not any BYU football player."
"Mr. Retzlaff denies that plaintiff AG has suffered any emotional stress of any kind or amount from their pleasant evening together, denies any and all pain and suffering, and alleges and avers that the plaintiff AG has thus far refused to produce or provide any evidence of a rape kit or a visit to a hospital, and instead, has refused to produce or provide any such evidence."
Retzlaff has asked the court to dismiss the complaint and award no damages to AG. He also requests reimbursement for his legal expenses pertaining to the lawsuit.
In response to the original lawsuit, both BYU and Retzlaff's lawyer released statements.
BYU Statement
"BYU became aware today that a civil lawsuit involving Jake Retzlaff had been filed this morning. The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."
Attorney Statement
Retzlaff is being represent by attorney Mark D. Baute.
"I am counsel for Jake Retzlaff," Baute said in a statement. "I have met him, and he is a nice young man. He is also factually innocent, and we look forward to proving that innocence. Jake’s focus this year will be on football. We don’t try cases in the media. We will respect the process and establish Jake’s innocence through the judicial system.""