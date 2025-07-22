Major update on Carson Beck amid return from injury for Miami in 2025
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is fully recovered from the elbow injury he suffered in December and has been completely cleared for all football activities, head coach Mario Cristobal has revealed.
Beck is a “full go” after receiving a clean bill of health from doctors and has been basically fully healthy since a few weeks after spring practice, Cristobal said on The Joe Rose Show.
“We’re looking for the best version of Carson Beck,” he said at the 2025 ACC Kickoff.
“Carson has as good of experience as a quarterback as you can have. He’s played in monster games, and he’s played at a high level.”
He added: “Even though he missed spring practice, soon after he’s been cleared and he’s been participating and doing everything with our team for several weeks, and that’s a lot of opportunities.”
The quarterback suffered a major elbow injury on the final play of the first half of last year’s SEC Championship Game against Texas when he was with Georgia.
The issue required surgery and Beck didn’t play a full game again before his bombshell transfer to Miami.
The last we saw of Beck in a Georgia uniform was him handing off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown in the SEC Championship Game as he filled in for one play for the also-injured Gunner Stockton.
And while it was expected Beck would likely enter the NFL Draft after that, the quarterback surprised everyone by returning to school. But not at Georgia.
Instead, he landed at Miami on the back of an NIL package the Hurricanes put together for him that insiders have valued up to nearly $6 million.
Beck’s arrival at Miami was enough to propel the Hurricanes to the No. 5 national ranking in our own list of college football’s 10 most talented transfer portal classes in the 2025 offseason.
“Everything has a shelf life, and I think the shelf life there [at Georgia] was over, and it was just time to start something new, to get into a new program, to start a new chapter of my life, my career,” Beck said.
Beck took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the 2023 season following the departure of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.
He threw for 3,941 yards and passed for 24 touchdowns in his debut season as starter, leading to some speculation that he would enter the NFL then.
But the quarterback returned for the 2024 season, a decision that resulted in an up and down year for both him and the Bulldogs’ offense.
Beck covered 3,485 yards and established a personal record with 28 touchdown passes, but also suffered through turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions.
Now, the Hurricanes hope Beck can return to form in 2025, as Miami tops ESPN’s win total projection rankings among ACC teams alongside Clemson, and sits second at +390 odds to win the conference, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
