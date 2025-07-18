College football QB could make $6 million in NIL cash after controversial transfer
Carson Beck turned heads and made arguably the biggest move in the college football transfer portal this offseason when he left Georgia for Miami.
And it appears the Hurricanes will dole out some serious money for that decision.
One of the nation’s more experienced quarterbacks, Beck could make up to $6 million for the 2025 football season, when adding in all the endorsements and incentives, according to figures estimated by On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
That would represent some marked inflation from Beck’s current NIL valuation of $4.3 million, the second-most valuable player in the nation, according to On3’s rankings.
And it’s said that Beck signed an NIL deal with Miami worth upwards of $4.5 million after his bombshell decision to leave Georgia and snub the NFL Draft to join the Hurricanes.
In part because of its spending on the quarterback, Miami ranks fifth in college football among NIL spenders, according to On3 Sports’ research into coaches, administrators, and NIL collectives heading into this season.
Experts believe that Beck will make more this year playing for Miami than he would have as a rookie with an NFL team.
His decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal was met with surprise, as it was expected the two-year Georgia starter would enter the draft.
But two days after entering the portal, Beck announced that he signed with the Hurricanes, signaling what could be one of the most consequential player movements heading into 2025.
Notably, it emerged that Beck entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” designation, according to the reporting.
That would indicate that the quarterback already had a destination in mind, and didn’t wish to be contacted by any other programs.
Beck took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the 2023 season following the departure of two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.
He threw for 3,941 yards and passed for 24 touchdowns in his debut season as starter, leading to some speculation that he would enter the NFL.
But the quarterback returned for the 2024 season, a decision that resulted in an up and down season for both him and the Bulldogs’ offense.
Beck covered 3,485 yards and established a personal record with 28 touchdown passes, but also suffered through turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions.
