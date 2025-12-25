College football's leading rusher enters transfer portal after All-American season

After having one of the best seasons in college football, Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He announced his decision by posting a farewell message on Instagram.

Cook was one of college football's breakout stars for the Gamecocks, helping Jacksonville State finish 9-5 overall (7-1 C-USA) with an appearance in the Conference USA championship game.

The Gamecocks fell short, losing 19-15 and settling for an appearance in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl. Cook did not play in the bowl game, but the Gamecocks ended the season on a high note with a 17-13 win over Troy.

In 13 games, Cook posted 1,659 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 295 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He also had 286 receiving yards on 30 receptions. He led the FBS in rushing yards, rushing attempts, and yards from scrimmage.

Cook was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He earned first-team all-conference honors and was named an AP All-American. Cook was also named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Cook led the C-USA in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, rushing attempts, and yards from scrimmage, while ranking second for total touchdowns.

This marked the second consecutive season a Jacksonville State player was named the C-USA Player of the Year. Last season, quarterback Tyler Huff earned the honor after transferring to the Gamecocks from Furman.

He rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in every conference game this season. He had a career-high 218 rushing yards against Sam Houston State, also posting two touchdowns in the 29-27 win.

Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook (4) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cook transferred to Jacksonville State after two seasons at TCU, seeing action in 21 games for the Horned Frogs. He led TCU with 460 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. He had a season-high 81 rushing yards against Stanford.

Cook signed with the Horned Frogs as a four-star prospect out of Round Rock, Texas, in 2023. He finished his high school career with 2,899 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging an unbelievable 8.4 yards per carry over three seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior is expected to be one of the top running backs in the transfer portal.

The NCAA transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2. Players can only announce their intentions to enter the portal, but are not permitted to communicate with other teams until the portal window begins. The window will remain open for 15 days, closing on Jan. 16.