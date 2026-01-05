College football’s leading rusher linked to two college football programs in transfer portal

Jacksonville State finished the 2025 season 9–5 overall and 7–1 in Conference USA, advancing to the C-USA Championship Game behind an offense that leaned heavily on its workhorse back, Cam Cook.

Cook led the FBS in rushing in 2025 with 1,659 yards on 295 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and 16 rushing touchdowns.

He also added 286 yards on 30 receptions (9.5 yards per catch) and earned Conference USA Player of the Year and All-America recognition at season’s end.

However, Cook publicly announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal at the start of the January window, removing the most impactful player from the Gamecocks’ offense and immediately becoming one of the most productive running backs available.

As speculation has intensified regarding his next destination, On3’s Pete Nakos published portal intel linking Cook to scheduled visits with Houston and Tennessee.

A Round Rock, Texas, native and Stony Point High product, Cook was a nationally rated high-school prospect, earning four-star status and ranking as the No. 22 running back in the 2023 class before signing with TCU.

Prior to committing to the Horned Frogs, he held more than a dozen offers, including Arizona, California, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Houston, among others.

He played sparingly early, then led TCU in rushing in 2024 with 460 yards and nine TDs on 119 carries (3.9 yards per carry) before transferring to Jacksonville State for the 2025 season, where he had his breakout year.

Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) recovers the onside kick during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Cougars have an immediate incentive to add a proven, high-volume runner after losing production at the position, with senior starter Dean Conners expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft and additional depth pieces entering the portal.

Cook’s Texas roots, production in regional competition, and ability to handle a 20-plus carry workload make him an attractive, near-term replacement for Houston.

The Volunteers, meanwhile, are also active early in the portal as they look to reload at the skill positions and add proven depth.

Cook’s combination of power, contact balance, and receiving ability aligns with what Power Five programs seek when pursuing one-year impact backs capable of handling a pro-style workload.

The formal January portal window (when coaches may contact players en masse) runs from January 2–16, and most top portal candidates complete official visits and make commitments during or immediately after that window.

Given Cook’s reported visits over the opening days, an enrollment/commitment decision is most likely to occur during the two-week window or shortly thereafter.

