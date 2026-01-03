Two major college football programs linked to 3,400-yard transfer QB

Former Virginia starter Anthony Colandrea told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on December 26 that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens at midnight on Friday, January 2, following a career-best season at UNLV.

In his breakout year leading the Rebels, Colandrea threw for 3,459 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also adding 127 carries for 649 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores.

His play earned him Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and All-Mountain West recognition as UNLV posted a 10-4 record, including a 6-2 mark in conference play under first-year head coach Dan Mullen.

A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Colandrea began his collegiate career at Virginia, where he started games as a freshman in 2023 and remained a key contributor during the 2024 season before transferring to UNLV ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Before committing to Virginia, Colandrea was a three-star recruit and the No. 72 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 class out of Lakewood High School, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from Middle Tennessee, Kentucky, Hawaii, South Florida, and Florida Atlantic.

Now one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks on the transfer market (1,151 rushing yards across three seasons), Colandrea has already drawn interest from multiple programs, with On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong naming Tennessee and Florida State on Friday as early teams to watch.

Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to throw against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With Tennessee, Colandrea would gain immediate SEC exposure, a higher level of competition, and a program in search of an experienced quarterback who can stabilize the offense and win quickly.

The Vols finished 8-5 overall and 4-4 in SEC play in 2025, marking the program’s lowest win total since 2021, and the quarterback situation remains uncertain as senior starter Joey Aguilar weighs his options.

Florida State, meanwhile, is a program that values athletic, pro-style dual-threat quarterbacks and offers significant national visibility, along with a track record of recent success under head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2023 after leading the Seminoles to an undefeated 13-0 regular season and an Orange Bowl appearance.

In both cases, the combination of a potential starting opportunity, stronger supporting talent, and increased visibility represents the primary upside compared with remaining at UNLV.

The NCAA transfer window will run from January 2 through January 16.

While there is no firm public timeline for a commitment, recruiting and visit activity typically accelerates immediately after the portal opens, with teams often moving to secure transfers within days or a few weeks.

