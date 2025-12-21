Touted All-Conference player enters transfer portal after College Football Playoff loss
The college football transfer portal is heating up with the majority of teams already beginning their offseason. Several programs suffered blowout losses in the College Football Playoff and now are in danger of even more bad news with coveted players potentially hitting the transfer portal.
The Jon Sumrall era has officially ended in Tulane, and it will be worth watching to see if any players will follow the coach to Florida. Tulane may be losing one of the team's best defenders.
The Green Wave's all-conference EDGE Harvey Dyson plans to enter the college football transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos. Dyson and other players will be officially eligible to enter the portal when the window opens on Jan. 2.
Tulane All-Conference defender Harvey Dyson previously played at Texas Tech
Dyson should have plenty of suitors, not only given his College Football Playoff experience, but the pass rusher also played three seasons at Texas Tech. The defender posted a career-high eight sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and 36 total tackles for Tulane in 2025.
Coming out of Cedar Hill High School (Texas), Dyson was a touted recruit drawing interest from several Power Four programs. The three-star prospect had additional offers from Kansas State, Arizona and SMU.
Former four-star quarterback Antwann Hill plans to enter the college football transfer portal
It has been a busy tranfer portal news cycle following the College Football Playoff first-round matchups. Memphis quarterback Antwann Hill plans to enter the portal, per On3. Hill is a former highly touted four-star recruit.
A pair of notable college football running backs are also transfer portal candidates. Tennessee's Peyton Lewis and Louisiana's Bill Davis also plan to hit the portal in the coming weeks, per On3.
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams