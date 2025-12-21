Touted All-Conference player enters transfer portal after College Football Playoff loss

The college football transfer portal is heating up with the majority of teams already beginning their offseason. Several programs suffered blowout losses in the College Football Playoff and now are in danger of even more bad news with coveted players potentially hitting the transfer portal.

The Jon Sumrall era has officially ended in Tulane, and it will be worth watching to see if any players will follow the coach to Florida. Tulane may be losing one of the team's best defenders.

Tulane LB Harvey Dyson plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells ESPN.



Dyson led the American Conference with 8 sacks this season and had 11.5 TFLs. Former Texas Tech transfer. pic.twitter.com/ez35lYFGUB — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 21, 2025

The Green Wave's all-conference EDGE Harvey Dyson plans to enter the college football transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos. Dyson and other players will be officially eligible to enter the portal when the window opens on Jan. 2.

Tulane All-Conference defender Harvey Dyson previously played at Texas Tech

Dyson should have plenty of suitors, not only given his College Football Playoff experience, but the pass rusher also played three seasons at Texas Tech. The defender posted a career-high eight sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and 36 total tackles for Tulane in 2025.

The ball comes loose in the red zone and Harvey Dyson comes out the pile with it for @GreenWaveFB 😱@CFBPlayoff 2nd half action up next on TNT, TruTV, TBS & HBO Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/CcfGJUJ7AK — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) December 20, 2025

Coming out of Cedar Hill High School (Texas), Dyson was a touted recruit drawing interest from several Power Four programs. The three-star prospect had additional offers from Kansas State, Arizona and SMU.

Former four-star quarterback Antwann Hill plans to enter the college football transfer portal

It has been a busy tranfer portal news cycle following the College Football Playoff first-round matchups. Memphis quarterback Antwann Hill plans to enter the portal, per On3. Hill is a former highly touted four-star recruit.

NEW: Memphis QB Antwann Hill plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



Hill was a 4-star in the 2025 class. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/1RTwovwjxN — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 21, 2025

A pair of notable college football running backs are also transfer portal candidates. Tennessee's Peyton Lewis and Louisiana's Bill Davis also plan to hit the portal in the coming weeks, per On3.