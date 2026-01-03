1,300-yard transfer WR draws strong interest from major college football programs

One of the highest-ranked wide receivers in the college football transfer portal is already attracting notable interest from a trio of elite programs heading into the 2026 offseason.

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh has been connected to three different college football programs as he scouts a new school, and has some notable visits scheduled as he looks for a new school, according to multiple reports.

What schools are in contention? The best team in the country is said to be interested, as is the team that played for the national title a year ago, and an SEC blue blood that just made a major coaching change.

Who’s in the mix for Nick Marsh?

Notre Dame first emerged as a candidate for Marsh coming into the portal, and the wide receiver is reported to be on campus for a visit with the Fighting Irish, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

Wide receiver is believed to be a position of considerable need for Notre Dame coming into this offseason.

While the Irish bring back some solid talent at wideout, the departure into the draft of team-leading pass catcher Malachi Fields, himself a transfer from Virginia this past year, will put a serious dent into Notre Dame’s returning receiving production.

Marcus Freeman signed a new extension to remain the head coach at Notre Dame amid rumors that he was being considered for an NFL position, but he’ll face some stiff competition for Marsh.

No. 1 team also involved

Even as the undefeated Hoosiers continue to embark on an historic season, they’re getting an early start on the transfer portal market, and are said to be in the mix for Marsh ahead of next season, according to Trieu.

Indiana is scouting at least one wide receiver and potentially two as it prepares to lose Elijah Sarratt, E.J. Williams, Jr., and Jonathan Brady, and Omar Cooper may consider entering the NFL Draft, as well.

Most of Indiana’s focus in the portal may be at the quarterback position as it’s expected Fernando Mendoza is preparing to enter the NFL Draft, and the school has already been connected to highly-considered transfers.

SEC powerhouse in the mix

After undergoing the most consequential regime change in college football this cycle, Lane Kiffin and LSU are also in consideration for Marsh out of the portal, according to On3.

Current reporting has not indicated that Marsh has a visit set with Kiffin and the Tigers, but they emerged as a potential school to watch that will express interest in the wide receiver.

LSU is about to lose Barion Brown, Chris Hilton, and Zavion Thomas at wide receiver, and target Aaron Anderson has elected to decline his final year of NCAA eligibility.

In addition to those losses, slot receiver Kyle Parker told On3 Sports that he intends to enter the transfer portal, a considerable loss for LSU’s receiving rotation.

Kiffin and LSU are prepared to marshal their donors to invest some serious money in whatever skill players they can bring on, according to insiders.

Highly-regarded player

Since his intention to enter the college football transfer portal became public knowledge, analysts were quick to rate him as one of the most important players at his position.

Marsh is currently listed as the No. 6 overall ranked wide receiver in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The former Spartans pass catcher is regarded even more by On3 Sports analysts, who rank him as the fourth-best player at the position in the current transfer class.

Two productive seasons

Marsh is coming off a personal-best effort this past season, catching 59 passes for 662 yards with six receiving touchdowns while averaging 11.2 yards per reception.

He led the team in catches, yards, and touchdown catches this fall, finishing with multiple receptions in 12 games and was named an honorable All-Big Ten selection by coaches and the media.

A year ago, the Detroit native had 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns, averaging just under 16 yards per catch.

In the last two seasons, Marsh has 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns.

