College football player schedules visit to his own school after entering transfer portal

The transfer portal can be a confusing place, but a recent announcement has undoubtedly left more than a few scratching their heads. Certainly, an important part of the portal process is being sure about the decision to move on. But rarely (never?) has the portal process included a decision to visit the exact school that a player has just announced his potential intention of leaving.

Plenty of prospects have gone into the portal only to eventually remove themselves from the portal. Occasionally, a portal decision is simply a statement of intent to re-negotiate an NIL deal. And other times, a player will transfer from a school and then ultimately come back. Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor, who left Alabama for Iowa only to return to the Tide months later, is one obvious example. But scheduling a portal-related official visit to one's own school? It's a new twist.

Oklahoma State tackle Grant Seagren has made that very announcement. Seagren reportedly told On3 of his intention to visit four schools he's considering as possible portal destinations. Auburn, Northwestern, and Arkansas are the three schools that might pass typical muster. But yes, the fourth school is Oklahoma State.

NEWS: Oklahoma State transfer OT Grant Seagren is set to visit 4 schools, he tells @On3Sports



Auburn: January 2-3

Oklahoma State: January 3-4

Northwestern: January 5-6

Arkansas: TBA



Seagren is one of the more sought-after prospects in the portal. He started his career at Nebraska and after redshirting in 2023, played as a reserve in 2024. He moved on to Oklahoma State for the 2025 season. The 6'6", 305 pound standout was one of the bright spots in an ugly 1-11 season. Seagren is second behind Auburn's Xavier Chaplin in On3's tackle transfer rankings.

The common thread through Seagren's schools is coaching upheavel. The only exception is Northwestern, where David Braun is entering his fourth season. Auburn, notably likely losing its own top tackle in Chaplin, will be operating under new head coach Alex Golesh. On3's internal predictions have Auburn as an early favorite for Seagren.

Arkansas is in the offseason under new head coach Ryan Silverfield. Of course, Oklahoma State let go of venerable boss Mike Gundy, who recruited Seagren. Former North Texas boss Eric Morris has been tapped as the new Oklahoma State head coach, apparently just in time to re-recruit one of his own players.

Seagren hails from Nebraska. He's from a family of athletes, as he has brothers who played college football and college basketball respectively. Seagren was very much under the radar as a high school recruit. The 305-point tackle of today was a 255-pound tight end coming out of high school. 247sports ranked him as a two-star recruit. But the athleticism of a tight end in a 305-pound tackle's body have made Seagren one of the most interesting propects in the portal.