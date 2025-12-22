College Football Playoff RB enters transfer portal after record-breaking year

A running back who just made an appearance in the College Football Playoff will enter the NCAA transfer portal after enjoying a record-breaking season in 2025.

Tulane running back Javin Gordon plans to enter his name into the college football transfer portal and play for a new school in the 2026 season after head coach Jon Sumrall departs, according to On3 Sports.

Gordon has three years of NCAA eligibility remaining when he suits up next season.

He made a quick impact for the Tulane offense as a freshman this year, running for 516 total yards and scoring five touchdowns on 128 carries, averaging over four yards per carry.

Gordon made history for the Tulane program when he became the third freshman in school history to score three touchdowns in a single game.

He scored those three touchdowns in a 31-14 victory over Tulsa on 78 rushing yards.

A former three-star prospect, Gordon was considered a top-100 running back recruit nationally, according to a consensus of the national recruiting services.

How the college football transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

