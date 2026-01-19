College Football Playoff team lands new QB in transfer portal

A Group of Five program that recently crashed the College Football Playoff party has added a significant piece to its future backfield. The program is fresh off a historic campaign and a national postseason appearance, but needs depth at the sport's most important position. The team turned to the transfer portal to find a signal-caller with Power Four experience and a pedigree that includes offers from some of the nation's elite programs.

The newcomer arrives with a famous last name and a reputation as a dynamic athlete capable of making plays with his legs and his arm. He spent the previous season in the Big 12 Conference, where he saw limited action as a redshirt freshman. His arrival signals a continued aggressive approach to roster building for a program that has established itself as a consistent winner on the national stage.

This addition brings a former four-star recruit to the roster who was once ranked among the top dual-threat quarterbacks in his high school class. He joins a quarterback room that is looking to maintain the high standard of offensive production set during the team's recent run to the national playoff bracket.

James Madison secures a commitment from Davi Belfort

On Monday, former UCF Golden Knights quarterback Davi Belfort joined the James Madison Dukes via the transfer portal. The news was confirmed by a social media post from On3's Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett.

Belfort, the son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, brings a unique athletic background to Harrisonburg. He spent the 2025 season at UCF, appearing in 6 games as a redshirt freshman. During his time in Orlando, he rushed for 94 yards on 16 carries and scored one touchdown on the ground.

Quarterback Davi Belfort is joining the James Madison Dukes via the transfer portal after one season at UCF. | Greg Lovett via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He also completed 4 of 6 passes for 53 yards and one interception. He made his collegiate debut in October during a victory over West Virginia and saw snaps in the Space Game against Houston.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound passer originally signed with Virginia Tech as part of the Class of 2024 before transferring to the Knights. His high school career was prolific, earning him status as a coveted prospect.

He played at Gulliver Prep in Miami and Western High School, where he was an Under Armour All-American. Belfort held scholarship offers from major programs including Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M.

His commitment marks a splashy start for the Dukes following the team's first-ever College Football Playoff berth. Belfort will look to compete for playing time immediately as James Madison prepares to defend its Sun Belt Conference title.

