It was a historic season for the James Madison football program as it won 12 games and reached the College Football Playoff, but the price for that success is now being felt by fans of the Dukes.

JMU lost head coach Bob Chesney to UCLA and is also losing many of its best players to the transfer portal as they look to cash in on their newfound spotlight and find opportunities at bigger programs.

Landon Ellis, the Dukes' leading receiver, is among more than a dozen James Madison players to announce intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.

Ellis led James Madison with 624 receiving yards on 36 receptions with 5 touchdowns. He had 3 catches for 83 yards in the Dukes' 51-34 CFP loss at Oregon last week.

James Madison wide receiver Landon Ellis intends to enter the transfer portal.



James Madison leaned more heavily on its rushing attack, but when it needed a big play through the air, Ellis was often the target. His biggest game came in a 24-14 win over Louisiana as he caught 6 passes for 120 yards and scored all 3 touchdowns. He was a third-team All-Sun Belt selection.

Ellis spent just one season at James Madison, transferring in from Richmond, where he had 50 catches for 588 yards and 4 TDs as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Ellis, who is from Orange, Virginia, has one season of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up next.

As for James Madison, new head coach Billy Napier will have to totally rebuild the Dukes' offense, as the list of transfer departures includes quarterback Alonza Barnett III, 1,300-yard rusher Wayne Knight, top tight end Lacota Dippre, four offensive linemen, Ellis, and fellow wide receiver Braeden Wisloski.

With two senior receivers also out of eligibility, and including Knight, James Madison is losing its top six pass-catchers overall

JMU offense from 2025 reported to be entering/planning to enter the transfer portal ⬇️



QB Alonza Barnett III

RB Wayne Knight

RB Ayo Adeyi

OL Riley Robell

OL Trent Wilson

OL Carter Sweazie

OL Joseph Simmons

WR Braeden Wisloski

WR Landon Ellis

TE Lacota Dippre

TE Josh Phifer — Tommy Gurganous (@TommyGurganous) December 28, 2025

Among the key defensive players James Madison is losing to the portal are star pass rusher Sahir West (7 sacks, 45 tackles), cornerbacks Justin Eaglin (5 interceptions, 8 pass break-ups) and DJ Barksdale (2 INTs, 12 PBUs), safety Tyler Brown (80 tackles).

But James Madison has been in this situation before and reloaded. It was just two years ago that Curt Cignetti left JMU for Indiana after an 11-1 season, taking a number of his players with him. The Dukes still won 9 games the next year and then loaded up for this season.

It will be interesting to see how many of these transfers follow Chesney to UCLA.