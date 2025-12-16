College football QB enters transfer portal before seventh season

The 2025 college football season is coming to a close.

The NCAA college football transfer portal will open on Jan. 2, 2026, for players seeking new horizons. In many cases, players are looking for a second or third destination to continue their college football career when they enter the transfer portal.

In one case, a player is looking for a seventh school. Georgia State quarterback TJ Finley will search for a new school to play his seventh year of college football at in 2026.

The 6-foot-7, 238-pounder began his career with Ed Orgeron at LSU in 2020.

The Tigers finished 2-3 in the five games he started in for the injured Myles Brennan. After ugly performances against Texas A&M and Alabama, Orgeron benched Finley in favor of Max Johnson, who is also in the portal for a seventh year of eligibility.

Finley transferred to Auburn in the 2021 offseason, the same team he lost to 48-11 a year prior. He started the final three games of the season in place of an injured Bo Nix, throwing for 827 yards, six touchdowns and an interception on the season.

Bryan Harsin's use of Finley dwindled at Auburn following unimpressive starts against San Jose State and Mercer at the beginning of the 2022 season. He finished the year with 431 passing yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.

Texas State became the third school that Finley transferred to in 2023. He guided the Bobcats to an 8-5 record, capped by a 45-21 victory over Rice in the Servpro First Responder Bowl. He threw for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his year with the Bobcats.

Western Kentucky was the fourth school Finley transferred to in the 2024 offseason. He played in just three games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in a 49-21 win over Middle Tennessee. He finished with 490 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Hilltoppers.

Finley transferred once again in the 2025 offseason to Tulane. He did not play a snap with the Green Wave as he was arrested for illegal possession. of a stolen truck worth $25,000. The incident was the result of an online scam in which Finley thought he had purchased the truck.

Following these legal troubles, Finley transferred to Georgia State. A shoulder injury limited some of his production with the Panthers, as he only appeared in seven games. He totaled 1,244 passing yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions with Georgia State.