College football QB announces transfer portal decision for fifth season

UTEP finished the 2025 season 2–10 overall (1–7 CUSA) under second-year head coach Scotty Walden, capping off another disappointing year marked by quarterback rotation and an inconsistent offense.

The two-win campaign, highlighted by victories over FCS UT-Martin and Sam Houston, followed a three-win season in 2024 and represented the program’s first double-digit loss season since 2019.

That environment set the backdrop for portal movement out of El Paso, most notably involving junior starting quarterback Skyler Locklear.

Locklear officially entered the transfer portal on December 16, with early reporting identifying him as one of the quarterbacks expected to draw FBS interest during the window.

After weeks of reported contact and evaluations from multiple programs, Locklear made his decision official on Friday, committing to Missouri State.

Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons at UTEP, Locklear posted steady dual-threat production while serving as the Miners’ primary quarterback.

In 2024, he totaled 1,583 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, adding 237 rushing yards and 2 scores, while completing 63.5% of his passes and finishing the season with a 129.6 passer rating.

He followed that up in 2025 with 1,418 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while setting career highs with 396 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, yet seeing his completion percentage dip to 55.5% with a 121.8 passer rating.

Locklear transferred to UTEP ahead of the 2024 season after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Austin Peay, where he primarily served in a reserve role behind an established starter.

Before arriving at the college level, Locklear starred at Cleveland High School in Clayton, North Carolina, where he threw for 7,063 yards and 78 touchdowns on 452-of-716 passing with just 18 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,253 yards and 28 scores.

He also led Cleveland to a 33–4 record as a three-year starter and a 2021 Class 3AA state championship game.

Despite that production, Locklear was not a heavily recruited prospect and held just three scholarship offers, ultimately choosing Austin Peay over Coastal Carolina and Davidson.

Missouri State finished the 2025 season 7–6 overall in its first full year at the FBS and Conference USA level, earning a bowl berth in the December 18 Xbox Bowl (the Bears ultimately fell 34–28 to Arkansas State).

The offense was led by senior quarterback Jacob Clark, who served as the team’s primary passer and threw for 3,244 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing 65.7% of his passes and posting a 156.9 passer rating.

With Clark exhausting his eligibility after five collegiate seasons, Missouri State entered the offseason facing potential turnover at quarterback, creating an opportunity for competition in the room.

Combined with the program’s recent transition to FBS-level competition, the need for an experienced option under center made Locklear a natural fit.

His prior FBS starting experience, mobility, and familiarity with spread-based offenses position him to compete immediately and provide stability at quarterback.

