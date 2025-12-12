College football RB enters transfer portal after 1,100-yard season

The 2025 college football regular season has officially reached its end.

12 FBS college football programs will compete in the 2025 College Football Playoff from Dec. 19 to Jan. 20, 2026. 70 other programs will participate in bowl games from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, 2026.

The NCAA football transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 for players to enter over a 15-day period that ends on Jan. 16, 2026. Many players across the college football playoff landscape have already declared their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

One player who has declared his intent to enter the transfer portal is Connecticut running back Cam Edwards. He will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder committed to Jim Mora Jr. and the Huskies in the class of 2022. Edwards redshirted in his first year, logging a 2-yard carry in a 27-10 win over Massachusetts.

Connecticut's usage of Edwards increased in 2023 as he appeared in nine of the Huskies' 12 games. He finished the season with 618 rush yards and four touchdown runs while catching 15 passes for another 132 yards and a touchdown. He ran for over 100 yards in games against South Florida and UMass.

Edwards played in all 13 of UConn's games in 2024. He ran for 830 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 13 passes for another 148 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 100 yards against Duke and UMass in 2024.

The numbers once again increased for Edwards in 2025. He finished the regular season with 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while catching 19 passes for 187 yards and another score. He ran for over 100 yards in five games this season, finishing with a season-high 194 rush yards in a win over Ball State.

The Huskies finished 2025 unbeaten at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The wins were against Central Connecticut State (59-13), Ball State (31-25), Florida International (51-10), UAB (38-19), Duke (37-34) and Air Force (26-16).

UConn strung together road wins against Buffalo (20-17), Boston College (38-23) and Florida Atlantic (48-45) in 2025. The Huskies' only losses of the regular season were at Syracuse (27-20), Delaware (44-41) and Rice (37-34), all of which went to overtime.

At the conclusion of the regular season, Huskies head coach Jim Mora Jr. accepted the head coaching vacancy left by Jay Norvell at Colorado State. The Huskies hired Toledo head coach Jason Candle as their next head coach on Dec. 6.

Connecticut accepted a bid to play Army (6-5, 4-4) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 27 (2:15 p.m. EST, ESPN). 2025 marks the second consecutive season the Huskies will play in the game as they defeated North Carolina 27-13 in the 2024 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.