No. 5 transfer wide receiver set to decide between SEC, Big Ten programs

One of the highest-regarded remaining wide receivers in the college football transfer portal is on the move, and a couple notable schools have emerged as contenders to earn the commitment of the former LSU target for the 2026 season.

LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and it appears two programs, one in the SEC and another in the Big Ten, are currently in the lead to acquire him for their offense next fall.

Where is Parker trending?

Auburn and Ohio State are the programs in the mix to land Parker for next season out of the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.

Parker remains one of the most noteworthy targets left in the transfer portal at the wide receiver position amid an historically-active 2026 cycle.

The native of Texas is currently listed as the No. 3 available wide receiver prospect in the transfer portal, according to the latest 247Sports Composite rankings.

Where Auburn is right now

Wide receiver became a position of some need for Auburn and first-year head coach Alex Golesh after watching several notable contributors exit the program this cycle, and emerged as a favorite in Parker’s recruitment, according to the On3 report.

Golesh is looking to replace serious production at wide receiver after the departure of Cam Coleman, the former five-star prospect who transferred to Texas, in addition to the loss of Malcolm Simmons and Eric Singleton.

Auburn has secured pledges from five other wide receivers to replace that output, and in potentially adding Parker, it would acquire a player whose skill set matches well with what Golesh is seeking to do offensively with quarterback Byrum Brown under center.

Buckeyes also in play

Wide receiver has been a position of serious focus and remarkable success in the last several seasons with Brian Hartline on staff as a recruiter and coordinator.

But his departure this offseason to become the next head coach at USF to replace Golesh has seen some of Ohio State’s receiving options elect to transfer instead.

Parker has an existing relationship with Cortez Hankton, his old wide receivers coach and a pass-game coordinator at LSU, but who joined the Buckeyes this year.

That connection could prove helpful, as insiders contend that Parker, who had been an Auburn lean since entering the portal, could be considering the Buckeyes more seriously as his decision nears.

What he’s done on the field

A former four-star prospect and a top-50 wide receiver recruit, Parker committed to LSU during the 2023 recruiting cycle over Texas, Louisville, and SMU.

After facing injuries during his sophomore season in 2024, it appeared Parker was due for a breakout effort this fall, but has instead elected to enter the transfer portal as LSU underwent college football’s most notable coaching change after hiring Lane Kiffin.

Parker had 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore, and played in three games as a redshirt freshman the year before.

