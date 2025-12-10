College football WR enters transfer portal after near 1,000-yard season

The 2025 college football regular season has officially come to a conclusion.

In the FBS ranks, 12 programs have the fortune of playing in the 2025 College Football Playoff, while an additional 70 have accepted invitations to various bowl games in late December into the first two days of January. In the FCS ranks, eight programs remain as the 2025 FCS playoffs have reached their quarterfinals.

From Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, 2026, college football players can enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Many players in both FBS and FCS have already declared their intent to enter the transfer portal.

One FCS player who announced his intent to enter the transfer portal was Mercer wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs. He will enter the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Mercer WR Adjatay Dabbs is set to enter the portal with 2 years of eligibility, a source told ESPN. The 6-foot, 175-pound Dabbs had 45 receptions for 856 yards and 8 TDs this season, earning first-team all-conference honors. Had 1,273 yards and 11 TDs in his Mercer career. pic.twitter.com/wb4mEsJyAR — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 10, 2025

The 6-foot, 170-pounder joined the Bears in 2023 and redshirted for his first season. He did not see any game action.

Dabbs appeared in all 12 of Mercer's games in 2024, finishing the season with 417 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions. He reached his season high in a 49-23 victory over Furman, logging eight catches for 181 yards and two touchdown catches while racking up an additional 11 rushing yards.

2025 was a breakout season for Dabbs. He caught 45 passes for 856 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for an additional touchdown. The effort landed him on the 2025 All-Southern Conference first team.

Mercer's season opener against UC Davis was declared a no-contest due to a heavy thunderstorm. The game was at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Bears' lone non-conference win of 2025 was at Princeton (38-14). Mercer lost to Presbyterian (15-10) and to Auburn (62-17) in its regular-season finale.

Mercer was the 2025 Southern Conference champion with an 8-0 record in conference play. The Bears defeated Wofford (22-21), Samford (45-21), VMI (62-0) and Chattanooga (63-17) while winning at The Citadel (38-0), East Tennessee State (38-34), Furman (52-28) and Western Carolina (49-47).

Winning the Southern Conference provided Mercer a bye in the first round of the 2025 FCS playoffs. The Bears were eliminated at home by South Dakota (47-0) in the second round on Dec. 6.

South Dakota (10-4) has advanced to play Montana (12-1) in the 2025 FCS Playoffs quarterfinals at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana, on Dec. 13 (2:30 p.m. EST, ABC).