College football WR enters transfer portal after near 1,200-yard season

One of the more accomplished wide receivers in the FCS this past season is entering his name into the college football transfer portal ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Prairie View A&M wideout Jyzaiah Rockwell will enter the portal to locate a new school to suit up for in the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

Rockwell is coming off by far his best college football season, catching 74 passes for 1,161 yards and scoring 8 touchdowns during the Panthers’ 2025 effort.

His receiving yardage number is the fourth-best mark among wideouts in the FCS, a year after transferring from Sam Houston, where he had 13 combined catches for 92 yards and a score in the previous two seasons.

How the college football transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams