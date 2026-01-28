Ex-Blue Chip Recruit Transferring to Third College Football Program Since Last Season

The offseason always provides a sense of optimism, for both players and teams around the college football world.

Thousands of players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and found new homes earlier this month, believing an adjustment was the best move for their respective careers for a myriad of reasons.

Though the activity is dying down with the winter window officially closed, players who remain in the database can transfer at any point.

One former highly-touted prospect will be returning to familar territory after bouncing around over the last year.

Former Four-Star DB Transferring To Miami Hurricanes

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Oregon State redshirt junior defensive back transfer Conrad Hussey signed with the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday. Hussey provides reinforcements on a Hurricanes' defense that powered the program to a national championship appearance but lost plenty of talent to the NFL Draft and portal.

Hussey was dismissed from Florida State roughly two weeks before the 2025 season. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell didn't get into the specifics of the move, but reports suggested that Hussey had an altercation with an assistant coach.

"He's [Hussey] been dismissed from the team," Norvell said last August. "Obviously grateful for the time we've been able to be together. At the end of the day, it's a decision that was made."

It didn't take long for Hussey to find his next opportunity as he landed at Oregon State in September. He appeared in three games, totaling 5 tackles and 1 pass deflection while earning a redshirt. The Beavers fired head coach Trent Bray in October, tabbing Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard as his replacement.

That led Hussey to enter the portal back in December, and now he'll have a legitimate opportunity to compete for a title close to home. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native starred at St. Thomas Aquinas, concluding his prep career with back-to-back state championships. Hussey was a four-star recruit and top-200 prospect in the 2023 class.

Hussey displayed promise during his first year at Florida State, but never looked comfortable in 2024. He did win an ACC Championship with the Seminoles in 2023.

During his college career, Hussey has appeared in 27 games, recording 45 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

The 6-foot-0, 191-pound defensive back will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

