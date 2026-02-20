Former 5-Star Recruit Rejected $2.5 Million to Transfer From College Football Powerhouse

College football currently operates as a high-stakes marketplace where program loyalty is frequently tested by the pursuit of immediate financial security.

For a young athlete at the peak of their collegiate career, the lure of a life-changing payday via the transfer portal can be nearly impossible to ignore.

Jalen Milroe found himself at the center of this bidding war at Alabama, staring down a choice between a traditional path in Tuscaloosa and a lucrative exit. While many of his peers chose the portal, he remained anchored to the Crimson Tide, a decision that eventually led to NFL success.

Jalen Milroe reveals $2.5 million offer to transfer from Alabama

Milroe, now with the Seattle Seahawks, recently pulled back the curtain on the chaotic weeks following Nick Saban’s retirement. Speaking on the Closed on Sundays podcast with former teammates Pat Surtain and Terrion Arnold, the quarterback detailed the immense pressure he faced to leave Tuscaloosa.

The financial stakes were staggering. Milroe confirmed that multiple schools reached out with NIL packages exceeding $2.5 million to lure him away from the program.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At the time, Milroe was still processing a heartbreaking Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. Having the ball in his hands for the final, unsuccessful play of that game left a lingering wound that made the decision-making process even more complex.

While the dollar signs were tempting, Milroe felt a deep obligation to the teammates and fans who had supported his growth. He was navigating the stresses of the NFL Draft deadline and a wide-open transfer portal without knowing who his next coach would be.

The arrival of Kalen DeBoer eventually provided the clarity Milroe needed. Despite the external noise and the sight of teammates entering the portal daily, he chose to help transition the program into a new era.

Nick Saban's abrupt retirement from Alabama left Jalen Milroe with a very tough choice to make about his future 😳



"I was offered $2.5 million [to leave] ... I thought it was the right decision to stay." pic.twitter.com/7d7p5qrEWq — Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion (@closedsundaypod) February 19, 2026

The subsequent 2024 season was a developmental bridge for the university. While the team finished with nine wins, their lowest mark in nearly two decades, Milroe set a school record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 20 and threw for over 3,500 total yards.

His steadfastness paid off beyond the collegiate level. After being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Milroe secured a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season.