Disruptive EDGE will enter college football transfer portal after all-conference season

The Sun Belt Conference has lost one of its premier pass rushers to the open market just days after the season concluded. Following a standout 2025 campaign that resulted in first-team all-conference honors, a disruptive defender has officially decided to explore his options for his final year of collegiate eligibility. This departure creates a significant vacancy on the defensive line for his former program as it heads into the offseason.

The veteran edge defender produced havoc in opposing backfields throughout the fall. He utilized his speed and explosive power to lead his defensive unit in several key statistical categories, including sacks and tackles for loss. His consistently high level of production earned him recognition as one of the top defensive linemen in the Group of Five. He now becomes an immediate target for programs across the country in need of proven pass-rushing talent.

Reports circulated on Wednesday regarding the athlete's intentions to transfer. According to social media posts from industry insiders, the decision is official. The coveted prospect will now look to leverage his productive resume and remaining eligibility at a new destination for the 2026 season.

MJ Stroud enters transfer portal following dominant 2025 season

On3 national reporter Pete Nakos confirmed via social media that Georgia Southern Eagles standout MJ Stroud has entered the transfer portal. Stroud’s representation, Kohl Leo of UA Sports Agency, informed Nakos of the decision.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete departs Statesboro after a career-best performance that established him as a premier defender.

Stroud was a relentless force for the Eagles throughout his redshirt junior campaign. He finished the season with 33 total tackles and proved to be a constant resident in the opponent's backfield. The Covington, Georgia, native tallied 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

His ability to disrupt offensive timing was further evidenced by three forced fumbles and two pass deflections. These contributions were instrumental in the defense's success throughout the year.

This production culminated in Stroud earning First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. He was one of twelve players from the program honored by league coaches and media members. He joined teammates such as offensive lineman Caleb Cook and receiver Camden Brown on the first team. This accolade marked a significant jump for Stroud, who had steadily improved his game since arriving on campus.

Stroud’s development trajectory has been impressive since he enrolled in 2022 out of Alcovy High School. He played sparingly during his redshirt season in 2022, recording just three tackles. He saw his role increase in 2023 with 15 tackles and again in 2024 when he posted 24 stops. His explosion in 2025 showcased his full potential as he more than doubled his career sack total in a single season.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Stroud offers potential suitors a veteran presence with a proven track record of creating negative plays.

