First-team all-conference QB enters college football transfer portal

The college football offseason consistently brings a flurry of roster movement, and another high-profile name has officially joined the open market. A first-team all-conference quarterback submitted his name to the transfer portal on Tuesday, presenting a dynamic veteran option for programs in need of immediate offensive leadership. The signal-caller is fresh off a breakout sophomore campaign where he demonstrated significant dual-threat capabilities at the FBS level.

During the 2025 season, this quarterback threw for nearly 2,600 yards and accounted for 26 total touchdowns while guiding his team to a bowl game appearance. His efficiency was a hallmark of his performance, as he completed almost 65 percent of his passes while adding a dangerous element on the ground with over 300 rushing yards.

This level of production, combined with his eligibility status, has immediately made him one of the more intriguing prospects available in the winter window.

The move marks the second transfer in the collegiate career of this talented passer, who originally began his journey at the FCS level before making a successful jump to Conference USA. His athletic pedigree is undeniable, as he is the son of two former professional athletes.

With two years of eligibility remaining, his entry into the portal creates a significant recruiting opportunity for schools looking to upgrade their quarterback room for the 2026 season.

Kennesaw State standout explores portal options

Kennesaw State Owls quarterback Amari Odom officially announced his intention to transfer on Tuesday, according to reports from CBS Sports. The redshirt sophomore was a standout performer for the Owls throughout the 2025 campaign, earning first-team all-conference recognition for his efforts.

Odom finished the year with 2,594 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He also proved effective with his legs, tallying 347 rushing yards and finding the end zone seven times on the ground.

Kennesaw State Owls quarterback Amari Odom will enter the college football transfer portal after leading his team to the conference championship game. | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal-caller displayed his high ceiling during a standout November matchup against the Missouri State Bears. In that contest, he threw for a season-high 387 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing the arm talent that will likely draw suitors in the portal.

He followed that performance the next week with four touchdown passes against the Liberty Flames. His season concluded recently with a loss to the Western Michigan Broncos in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19, where he threw for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Kennesaw State 1st-team all-conference QB Amari Odom (@Amar1Odom) plans to enter the portal, a source tells @mzenitz and me.



Odom, who's repped by @CoachReedLive of Klutch, threw for 2,594 yards and 19 TDs with a 64.9 CMP%. Also ran for 347 yards.https://t.co/4w0HvvGMuo pic.twitter.com/Yu9pvTSpkQ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 23, 2025

This decision marks the next step for a player who has successfully climbed the collegiate ladder. Odom originally enrolled with the Wofford Terriers as a member of the Class of 2023 out of Panther Creek High School in Cary, North Carolina. After flashing potential at the FCS level, he transferred to Kennesaw State in December 2024. He is currently represented by Klutch Sports.

His athletic background is significant and points to his potential. His father, DeWayne Odom, signed with the San Diego Chargers as a rookie free agent. His mother, Trisha Stafford-Odom, played professionally in the WNBA and overseas after a Hall of Fame career with the California Golden Bears.

