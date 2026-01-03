With thousands of players around the country entering their names in the college football transfer portal over the past couple of days, one individual's journey certainly stands out from the rest.

Former four-star recruit and Florida signee, Jaden Rashada, was once ranked as the No. 73 player in the country and the No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2023.

However, after an NIL deal worth a reported $13 million fell apart, Rashada's career took its first of many turns. In May of 2024, Rashada opted to sue former Florida coach Billy Napier and a donor, alleging they defrauded him out of over $13 million.

Rather than playing for Florida, Rashada started his career at Arizona State. In Tempe, Rashada threw for 485 yards with four touchdowns and three picks across three games before an injury ended his season.

Rashada then opted to transfer to Georgia for the 2024 season, where he sat behind Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton, never making an appearance.

Looking for a more straightforward path into the field, Rashada transferred to Sacramento State before this season to play for first-year head coach Brennan Marion. Rashada opened the year as the starter, but ended up suffering an undisclosed injury and being replaced by Cardell Williams.

On Saturday, On3 confirmed that Rashada will be looking for his fourth program, as the 2023 class of quarterbacks continues to be one of the most well-traveled.

"Sacramento State QB Jaden Rashada plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, reports," wrote On3 on X.

Using On3's recruiting rankings, Texas signal-caller Arch Manning and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed are the only two quarterbacks from that class who ranked within the top-20 who have not transferred or entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

Being that Rashada has been a relative miss at each of his stops, it is unclear what kind of market he will attract. It seems his best opportunity to be a starter would be to remain at the FCS level or transfer to a Group of 5 program that needs a quarterback.

There is also a scenario where he essentially signs up to be a backup and follows Marion to Colorado, as the now-former Sac State head coach accepted an offer to be the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

As a recruit, Rashada held offers from programs such as Cal, Ole Miss, Miami, Oregon, UCLA and Colorado, among others.