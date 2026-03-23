Former 4-Star EDGE Schedules Official Visits To Two Major College Football Programs

The college football world is fresh off a huge offseason filled with many turns and twists that were different from previous years.

One of the biggest differences from last season to this season has been the transfer portal, as there were multiple changes, but the biggest change was the fact that there was only one window.

Unlike last season, the portal window was only open in the winter, as the spring window was taken away. The spring window last season had many of the nation's more intriguing transfers leave and join new programs.

Two of the more notable names in college football who left for a new team in the spring include current UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava and former Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar, who is now on his way to be an NFL guy.

Kamauryn Morgan Schedules Visits

With these changes, the majority of the transfers have already picked their team, as the best remaining transfer in the class is No. 119-ranked Kamauryn Morgan. Morgan is an EDGE from Baylor and will be one of the top stories of the offseason, as he is still taking visits to other programs.

He is now set to visit with multiple programs, as he has set two visits. The talented transfer was originally slated to transfer to Virginia Tech, but later announced that he would be moving on from the program around a week later.

Now the prospect will visit two teams in the SEC on official visits, according to a report from Chris Hummer. The talented prospect is set to take two official visits beginning in the coming weeks.

He is set to take a visit to Auburn to visit with the Tigers and their staff later this month. That visit is set for March 28, and he will follow that up with a visit in April, when he takes a visit to Mississippi State. This is a visit that will take place on April 4.

A decision date has yet to be put into place, but it is very likely that a visit to these two programs is a big deal and will play a major factor in his decision that takes place. Either school landing his commitment would be a big deal for their program, as they could both use some additions when it comes to presence both on and off the field. This will be one to monitor moving forward.