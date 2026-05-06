Paul Finebaum Names Struggling SEC Program That's on the Rise

The Mississippi State Bulldogs may finally have found the piece they have been missing for years.

That piece is Kamario Taylor.

For a program that has struggled with consistency, especially at quarterback since the days of Dak Prescott, Taylor represents something different. He represents potential that can actually change the trajectory of the program. That is not an exaggeration. It is the reality of college football in the SEC.

Mississippi State has endured three straight losing seasons, including two under head coach Jeff Lebby. The program has lacked identity, explosiveness and, most importantly, stability at quarterback. That is why Taylor’s emergence matters as much as it does.

He showed flashes last season in limited action, throwing for 629 yards and five touchdowns while adding 458 rushing yards and eight scores. Those numbers alone are not overwhelming, but the context is what stands out. He was used in a limited role before starting the final two games, and when given the opportunity, he showed exactly why he was such a highly rated recruit.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks to pass. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This is a player who can elevate everything around him. That is why Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show," that he is buying into the direction of the program, even if he is not fully sold on the long-term outlook.

"I do like the trajectory of where this program is going. So maybe we can hope another one of these guys falls into Mississippi State's hands," Finebaum said. "Now the question would be how can you keep him?"

That question should not be brushed aside. It should be the focus. Because this is where programs like Mississippi State face their biggest challenge. Developing talent is no longer enough. Retaining it is just as important, if not more important.

If Taylor becomes what many believe he can be, he will not just be a good player in Starkville. He will be one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the country. And when that happens, the reality of the transfer portal and NIL era sets in.

Bigger programs will call. That is not a knock on Mississippi State. It is the ecosystem of the sport. That is why this moment feels different but also fragile.

Under Lebby, the offense is designed to highlight quarterbacks. It is fast, aggressive and built to produce numbers. That should work in Taylor’s favor.

It gives him a system where he can thrive and develop into one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the SEC. But that also accelerates expectations.

Mississippi State is not just trying to develop Taylor. It is trying to win with him. That is where this rebuild will be judged. Progress is not enough anymore. The program needs to show it can translate talent into results. That is the next step, and it is the hardest one.

There is reason for optimism. Taylor has the tools, the system fits his skill set, and the program appears to be trending in the right direction. But until Mississippi State proves it can win consistently and keep its top talent in place, skepticism will remain.

That is fair. Because for all the excitement Taylor brings, the real question is not just how good he can be. It is whether Mississippi State can build something stable around him before someone else tries to take him away.