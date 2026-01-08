Former No. 1 overall college football QB enters transfer portal

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle is in full swing for all college football players on the hunt for a new school next season. The portal is open for a two-week window that began on Friday and runs until Jan. 16.

No fewer than 3,000 players from across the college football landscape have decided to enter the transfer portal in the 2026 offseason. In most cases, players are transferring to the second or third school of their college careers.

That is not the case for former UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson, who is entering the transfer portal for a third time in search of his fourth school. He enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

NEW: UTEP QB Malachi Nelson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The former 5-star has made stops at USC and Boise State. https://t.co/U31NaOwnr0 pic.twitter.com/ADgCiF6Oii — On3 (@On3sports) January 7, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 193-pounder began his college football journey at USC in 2023. Lincoln Riley recruited him to the Trojans as a five-star, top-rated quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Nelson's lone appearance in his season with the Trojans was in the later stages of their blowout victory against San Jose State to open 2023, completing one of three pass attempts. After Caleb Williams' departure, Nelson would have competed against Miller Moss for the Trojans' starting job in 2024. He opted to transfer instead.

USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) before the game against the California Golden Bears | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Boise State was the school to which Nelson committed from the transfer portal in the 2024 offseason. The Broncos decided to name Maddux Madsen as their starter that season, limiting Nelson's appearances to three games. Nelson completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 128 yards and an interception before jumping into the portal for a second time the following offseason.

Nelson transferred to UTEP ahead of the 2025 college football season. He started the first six games for the Miners, passing for 1,163 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. Head coach Scotty Walden decided to bench Nelson in favor of returning starter Skyler Locklear in the middle of October.

UTEP finished its 2025 season 2-10 overall and 1-7 in Conference USA play, placing second-to-last in the league behind Sam Houston State.

Nov 16, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Malachi Nelson (7) stands on the field before the start of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Miners' lone non-conference win was at UT Martin on Sept. 6, 2025 (42-17). The non-conference losses were at Utah State (28-16), Texas (27-10) and at home versus UL Monroe (31-25).

UTEP lost all of its home games in Conference USA play. The Miners fell to Louisiana Tech (30-11), Liberty (19-8), Jacksonville State (30-27) and New Mexico State (34-31).

The lone win in conference play for the Miners was at the aforementioned Sam Houston State (35-17) on Oct. 15, 2025. The losses were at Kennesaw State (33-20), Missouri State (38-24) and Delaware (61-31).