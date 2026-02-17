Former No. 1 Transfer Portal Player Predicted for Breakout ‘All-SEC’ Year

The transfer portal era often rewards players who seek a fresh start after a quiet freshman campaign. Teams are constantly looking for elite athletes with high ceilings who can step into starting roles and provide immediate production. Finding a defender who can line up in multiple spots while maintaining exceptional speed off the edge is a difficult task for any coaching staff.

One such player recently moved to the SEC to rejoin a familiar face on the coaching staff. This versatile athlete was highly sought after in the high school ranks because of his ability to play multiple positions. He spent his first year in the Big Ten, where he showed flashes of potential despite playing in a limited reserve role.

Chaz Coleman is now the focus of high expectations as he prepares for his debut season with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to Bleacher Report's David Kenyon. After a year spent as a reserve at Penn State, the 6-foot-5 defender looks to fulfill the promise of his elite recruiting ranking. He chose to follow his former defensive coordinator to Knoxville to help bolster a defensive unit that needs new playmakers.

Tennessee football's Chaz Coleman projects as a high impact starter in the SEC

The transition to Tennessee was fueled by the arrival of Jim Knowles who previously coached the standout defender at Penn State. This connection was a significant factor in the move because the coaching staff already understood his unique physical traits. "Knowles and his coaching staff had plenty of praise for Coleman as a freshman. He even drew comparisons to former first-round pick and Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter," wrote CBS Sports' Will Backus.

While his time on the field was limited during his first college season, the numbers he produced were efficient. Coleman finished his year with the Nittany Lions by recording eight tackles including three for loss. He also managed to recover two fumbles and pick up a handful of other peripheral statistics in five appearances. These glimpses of talent convinced analysts that a much larger role was on the horizon for the sophomore.

Chaz Coleman will reunite with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left Penn State to join Tennessee this offseason. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The athletic background of the Warren, Ohio, native suggests he has the tools to be a dominant force. During his time at Harding High School, he played quarterback, tight end, linebacker, and defensive end. His basketball stats were equally impressive as he averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior. This multi-sport experience allowed him to develop the agility and footwork needed to bend the corner as a pass rusher.

Some recruiting analysts, like Allen Trieu of 247Sports, have compared his playing style to Harold Landry of the Tennessee Titans. This comparison highlights his ability to drop into coverage or play as a traditional linebacker, depending on the scheme. Experts believe his versatility will allow the Volunteers to be more creative with their defensive packages this year.

The program is currently looking for ways to fill voids along the defensive front and coaches believe this newcomer is the answer. "Don't be surprised if he puts together an All-SEC year in his UT debut."

The Volunteers will face the Furman Paladins at home to start their 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5.