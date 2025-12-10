Freshman All-American enters college football transfer portal

A highly decorated offensive lineman from the Southern Conference is seeking a move to a new program just days after his team concluded its postseason run. A prominent center for the Mercer Bears, who earned multiple Freshman All-American honors during the 2025 season, announced his entry into the NCAA college football transfer portal on Wednesday.

The player's portal decision immediately positions him as one of the most sought-after underclassmen on the market. The announcement was shared by recruiting news breaker Hayes Fawcett of On3 on social media, likely helping to spark instant interest from major programs looking to fortify their offensive lines.

The prominent lineman anchored the offensive line for the Mercer Bears, who finished the year 9-3 and clinched a second consecutive outright Southern Conference title. He becomes the most prominent player to depart the Macon, Georgia, school following its third consecutive appearance in the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Gavin Marks Leaves Mercer as Top Offensive Lineman

Mercer Bears center Gavin Marks distinguished himself as an elite blocker, starting 10 games as a true freshman while playing 634 total offensive snaps. Crucially, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman did not allow a single sack throughout the entire season, a rare feat for a first-year player regardless of division.

His exceptional play earned him a spot on the FCS Freshman All-American team, alongside teammates quarterback Braden Atkinson and defensive end Kobe McInnis. Marks also garnered All-Freshman recognition from the Southern Conference. His consistent performance included grading north of 80 percent on pass blocking in seven separate contests.

The Rolesville, North Carolina, native was particularly effective in the Bears’ 38-14 victory at Princeton in Week 7, where he graded out near 80 percent overall.

Marks was a highly recruited prospect coming out of Rolesville High School, having received offers from programs like Maryland, Air Force, Charleston Southern, and East Tennessee State before choosing Mercer.

Marks was a vital component in an offense that achieved historic success, capturing back-to-back league titles. While the team’s season ended with a 47-0 loss to South Dakota on December 6 in the second round of the playoffs, Marks’s individual accomplishments indicate his potential to succeed at the next level of college football.

His next destination will be featured among the most monitored FCS portal stories this offseason.

