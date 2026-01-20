Two ACC teams vying for younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner

The Indiana Hoosiers capped off their dream run with a thrilling 27-21 victory against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night.

After winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to a 16-0 record, star quarterback Fernando Mendoza will go down as a legend in Bloomington, no matter what the future holds. Mendoza has a decision to make as he's projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declares for the professional level.

MORE: Donald Trump's executive order may disrupt College Football Playoff expansion talks

One of the darlings of college football this year, Mendoza's story, along with the support of his family, won over fans of the sport. One of his younger brothers, Alberto Mendoza, served as Indiana's backup quarterback in 2025.

That created a heartwarming moment in the Rose Bowl win over Alabama, where Alberto stepped in for Fernando when the game was out of reach.

With Fernando Mendoza expected to go pro, Alberto Mendoza is trying to decide what's next.

Brother Of Heisman Trophy Winner Being Pursued By Two ACC Programs

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16), Greg Cambell (center) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) pose after the 2025 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Less than 12 hours after the Hoosiers won it all, Alberto Mendoza elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Players on teams that competed in the national championship have five extra days to appear in the database, even though the winter window closed on January 16.

Indiana landed former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover a few weeks ago. Hoover has thrown for over 9,600 yards and 71 touchdowns during his four seasons at the college level.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Georgia Tech and Duke are two teams that are vying for Mendoza's services. The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils are both in the market for a new starter.

Georgia Tech is losing starting quarterback Haynes King to graduation, while backup Aaron Philo followed former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville. Meanwhile, standout Darian Mensah shocked Duke and the country when he departed for the portal in the final hours before it closed.

MORE: Former 4-star QB lands with unexpected college football program in transfer portal

Mendoza signed with Indiana in 2024. He appeared in three games as a true freshman, earning a redshirt.

This past season, Mendoza appeared in 9 games, completing 18/24 passes for 285 yards with 5 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 13 carries for 190 yards and another score.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound quarterback will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Read more on College Football HQ

• Former 5-star QB’s dramatic transfer portal saga takes another unexpected turn



• All-conference QB enters college football transfer portal seeking rare 7th season



• Former blue-chip quarterback transferring to third school in three seasons

• All-conference defender makes surprising college football transfer portal decision