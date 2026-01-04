No. 8 transfer WR sets official visits with two major college football programs

One of the top offensive weapons on a Big Ten team and one of the highest-ranked players at his position in the college football transfer portal is in play and two notable programs are already making overtures as the 2026 cycle heats up.

Former Rutgers wide receiver Ian Strong is in the NCAA transfer portal coming off a very productive season, and has already set two official visits as he scouts a new school, according to On3 Sports.

Who is interested in the wideout?

Notre Dame is at the front of the line for the wide receiver, and is scheduled to meet him on campus for an official visit some time this week, according to the report.

The wide receiver position is an area of some need for the Fighting Irish looking ahead to the 2026 season with one notable player on the way out.

Malachi Fields, himself a transfer from Virginia last offseason, led Notre Dame in total receiving production in 2025, but is set to exit the program and enter the NFL Draft.

And while there are other notable receiving targets currently on the roster for quarterback CJ Carr, most notably Jordan Faison, the Fighting Irish are said to be in the market for another go-to wide receiver talent for their offense next season.

Where has Strong been?

A notable ACC hopeful undergoing a notable coaching change and returning a potentially-elite quarterback in 2026 is in the market for the wide receiver.

California recently hosted Strong on an official visit, which took place on Sunday, according to the most recent reporting.

Head coach Tosh Lupoi earned a major re-commitment in December when star quarterback and former five-star prospect Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele confirmed his decision to return as QB1 for the Golden Bears in 2026.

Now he needs a go-to target, and Strong is a player who would theoretically fit the bill, and would potentially give the Cal offense an instant upgrade.

What Strong has done on the field

Rutgers played one of the most productive passing offenses in the Big Ten this past season, and Strong’s performance at wide receiver was one of the reasons why.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout, the former top prospect from the state of New York, had 111 receptions for 1,668 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

This past season saw Strong’s best effort as he finished with 52 grabs for 762 yards and five touchdowns, all career-highs in a Rutgers offense that was top 25 nationally in passing output.

Strong is listed as the No. 8 transfer wide receiver in the 2026 college football transfer portal cycle, according to the On3 Sports national player rankings.

Read more from College Football HQ