Bill Belichick, UNC to host QB Jaden Rashada on football transfer visit: report
North Carolina already signed a quarterback out of the transfer portal, but Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels may have another player at the position in their sights.
Georgia transfer quarterback Jaden Rashada will visit with the Tar Heels on Wednesday, according to CBS Sports.
Carolina already signed South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez to the position during the team’s spring football transfer period.
At one time a highly-acclaimed recruit, Rashada has been unable to secure a consistent starting role, initially signing with Florida before backing out of his commitment and landing at Arizona State.
Rashada then pledged to Georgia and sat behind starter Carson Beck during the team’s SEC championship run before hitting the transfer portal again this offseason.
The quarterback hit 44 of 82 passes (53.7 percent) for 485 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as a freshman.
Rashada has also been in contact with Tulane, UConn, and Western Kentucky as he seeks a destination for the 2025 football season, according to On3 Sports.
Rashada was a former consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle, according to an average of the four national football recruiting services.
The native of Pittsburg, Calif., native was considered the No. 6 quarterback in his class and the No. 73 overall prospect in the country at the time, according to that average.
Rashada will have three years of NCAA eligibility remaining.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school’s compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player’s name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player’s name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player’s name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn’t have to give him another scholarship.
