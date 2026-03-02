Dick Vitale Says ‘Amen’ to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s Proposed Rule Change

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey recently proposed reinstating a one-time transfer exception for college athletes. The suggestion aims to provide more stability in a landscape currently defined by frequent roster turnover and ongoing legal challenges.

Longtime college sports broadcaster Dick Vitale signaled his full support for the move on social media. Vitale shared a post referencing the proposal, stating simply, "I say AMEN to Greg Sankey's proposal."

The veteran analyst specifically praised Sankey for his leadership on the issue. Vitale noted that the commissioner is working to protect the integrity of the college game while prioritizing the educational experience of the players.

Sankey shared his vision for the future of eligibility during a recent appearance on a women’s broadcast. He advocated for a national standard that would limit players to a single transfer without penalty.

“My advocacy would be, hey, we should be back to some type of one-time transfer exception,” Sankey said during the second quarter of the game. “But we have to support educational continuity if we truly believe that academics is the heart of what we do. And I’m a true believer in that.”

Vitale echoed these sentiments by highlighting the need for rules enforcement. "This is a real leader SEC's @GregSankey as he defends the @NCAA desire to see that the eligibility rules are enforced," Vitale posted.

The broadcaster also agreed with Sankey's stance on professionalization. Vitale stated that "players signing @NBA contracts do not belong in college" while adding, "I agree with Greg Sankey!"

Sankey expressed concern that the focus has shifted too far away from the academic mission of college athletics. He specifically pointed to the age gap between some current participants and incoming recruits.

“This notion that we have 26, 27, 28-year-olds now playing against 19 and 20 year olds,” Sankey noted. “That means there’s fewer opportunities to move from high school into college athletics. That’s not who we’ve been. That’s not who we should be.”

The proposal comes as several high profile athletes have taken the NCAA to court to gain extra years of eligibility. Sankey recently took a firm stance in a case involving a player who returned from the professional ranks.

“Permitting former professional athletes to return to competition creates a competitive disadvantage and fundamental unfairness for current student-athletes who have not pursued a professional sports career,” Sankey stated.

While the discussion often centers on basketball, the implications for college football are significant. Roster management in football has become increasingly difficult due to the volume of players entering the portal multiple times.

Sankey, who also spoke out about the state of the College Football Playoff, is expected to take these concerns to Washington, D.C., to discuss national standards with federal officials. He maintains that student-athletes want to know their opponents are held to the same set of policies.