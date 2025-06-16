Michigan football trending to land transfer QB Jake Garcia: analyst
The quarterback situation at Michigan could get more interesting as the Wolverines are trending to sign veteran transfer Jake Garcia.
Michigan is the favorite to land Garcia with 100 percent probability, according to the latest projection on the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine.
That projection represents the most definitive claim thus far that Garcia and the Wolverines have considerable mutual interest in one another.
And it suggests that Michigan is still leaving every option open at quarterback.
Michigan hosted Garcia on campus for an official visit as a transfer in the last few days, raising speculation that the coaching staff is still scouting every possible candidate at the position.
Garcia played in 15 games during his career, for Miami and East Carolina.
In that time, he was a 60.6 percent passer with 2,376 yards, scoring 15 touchdowns and throwing 16 interceptions, averaging 158 yards per game.
Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the most recent class who flipped from LSU to the Wolverines, is considered a leader to earn the starting nod, but he lacks experience.
Transfer quarterback Mikey Keene, formerly of Fresno State and UCF, is another contender who had nearly 2,900 yards passing and 18 touchdowns a year ago, but has been dealing with an upper body injury this offseason.
Jadyn Davis, the former No. 8 quarterback in the country and member of Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class, is another candidate.
Now, it appears Michigan may be adding another name to the mix in the future.
