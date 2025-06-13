Michigan football hosts QB Jake Garcia on transfer visit: report
Still looking for a definitive answer at the quarterback position, Michigan hosted veteran transfer signal caller Jake Garcia on a visit this week, according to CBS Sports.
Garcia entered the football transfer portal after spending last season with East Carolina.
The quarterback has spent the last four years at three programs, initially at Miami before moving into Missouri and then landing with the Pirates last season.
He played in 15 games during his career, for the Hurricanes and East Carolina.
In that time, Garcia is 188 for 310 passing (60.6 percent) with 2,376 yards, scoring 15 touchdowns and throwing 16 interceptions, averaging 158 yards per game.
Garcia was originally a four-star quarterback prospect in the 2021 football recruiting class, considered the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 6 overall player from the state of Georgia, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
Michigan is looking for a solution at quarterback coming into the 2025 season, and have three principal options already on the depth chart to consider.
Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the most recent class who flipped from LSU to the Wolverines, is considered a leader in the race, but lacks experience.
Transfer quarterback Mikey Keene, formerly of Fresno State and UCF, is another contender who had nearly 2,900 yards passing and 18 touchdowns a year ago, but has been dealing with an upper body injury this offseason.
Jadyn Davis, the former No. 8 quarterback in the country and member of Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class, is another candidate.
But the Wolverines don’t appear to be done looking.
