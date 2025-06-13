Dylan Raiola refused 'easy way out' to stay at Nebraska: Huskers coach
Dylan Raiola could have taken the “easy way out” after an inconsistent freshman season at Nebraska, but the quarterback decided to stay the course with the Cornhuskers.
That’s despite Raiola having plenty of suitors who offered him something to enter his name into the transfer portal and play for their schools instead.
“Everyone reached out to him,” Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule revealed in conversation with The Jim Rome Show.
“He could have taken the easy way out and left and gone into the portal and gone to someplace where he could start over, maybe where he doesn’t have to do as much himself. But he chose to stick it out and fight.”
Rhule added: “He came back and I’ve been excited to see where he’s at.”
Nebraska finished last season with a 7-6 overall mark and played in a bowl game for the first time in eight years.
And while that’s not what the Cornhuskers and their fanbase are used to, it was an important step in the right direction given the program’s recent struggles, and in the development of its young quarterback.
Raiola won five of his first six starts while throwing nine touchdowns against just three interceptions during those initial half-dozen appearances.
Then came the slump, as the Cornhuskers lost four straight games in October and November, but Raiola won two of his last three starts.
Coming back from that midseason stretch was crucial for him, Rhule said.
“He’s got so many eyes on him. He has the weight and pressure of an entire fanbase, of an entire state, of a blue blood like Nebraska,” the coach said.
“First year, you come in, to me, if you’re a big-time recruit, it’s about learning how to handle the pressure. Learning how to handle the frustrating moments. I think he did that really well. Highs and lows. We finished the year on a real uptick.”
Now the quarterback and the offense as a whole steps into a new era after Nebraska brought on Dana Holgorsen to lead the attack in tandem with a gifted transfer class.
“Mentally from a football perspective, it comes really easy to him,” Rhule said.
“But he’s worked so hard at it. He knows everything inside and out. His body looks great. Tremendous shape. Where I see him growing is in the phases of leadership and the phases of mental toughness. Handling adversity. And I think he’s going to have a great year.”
