$2 million QB has yet to take any transfer portal visits amid uncertainty

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 15, signaling a potential end to his two-year run under head coach Matt Rhule.

He was far from the only notable quarterback to hit the market, however, as the early January window has produced a rapid series of decisions across the position.

College football’s 2025 passing yards leader, Drew Mestemaker (North Texas), committed to Oklahoma State on January 3.

Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) followed by signing with Texas Tech, while Josh Hoover (TCU) landed at Indiana on January 4, and DJ Lagway (Florida) signed with Baylor on January 8.

Yet, despite being a former top-five recruit and flashing clear development on tape at Nebraska, Raiola’s recruitment has progressed more deliberately than many of his portal peers.

On Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos noted that while Raiola remains active in the market, he has yet to log any publicly reported official visits, with far fewer in-person sightings than other top transfer quarterbacks.

Saturday A.M. Transfer Portal Intel



+ Isaiah Horton visiting Texas A&M

+ Latest on Chaz Coleman, Eric Singleton

+ Michigan trending for WR



— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 10, 2026

Several outlets have repeatedly linked Raiola to multiple Power-5 programs, with Oregon and Miami emerging as two of the more commonly cited fits, alongside Louisville, Arizona State, Missouri, and LSU.

However, none of those links had progressed into publicly reported visit announcements or commitments as of early January.

While the lack of early visits is notable given the pace of the transfer cycle, Raiola’s timeline may be influenced by the College Football Playoff.

Miami and Oregon, two programs linked to him, have remained active deep into the postseason, potentially delaying in-person evaluations and formal visits as staffs focus on CFP preparation and roster decisions.

Waiting until the postseason picture fully settles could allow Raiola to assess quarterback needs, staff continuity, and competitive opportunity before narrowing his options.

Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In nine starts during the 2025 season, Raiola completed 181-of-250 passes (72.4%) for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions, though his year was cut short by a broken right fibula suffered on November 1 that required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Raiola arrived in college as a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports, following a decorated high school career at Buford (GA).

He chose Nebraska over more than two dozen scholarship offers, including Georgia, Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, and Michigan, among others.

Off the field, Raiola now ranks among college football’s most marketable players, with On3 listing his estimated NIL valuation at roughly $2 million, a factor that continues to shape program interest.

