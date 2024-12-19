Nebraska's Dylan Raiola breaks silence on 2025 transfer talk
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola would be one of the most sought after players at his position if he entered the football transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season.
But the Huskers’ quarterback shot down any rumors that he would ever leave the school.
Raiola once again reaffirmed his commitment to the Cornhuskers while speaking with reporters, and referenced an Instagram story that he posted to let fans know he wasn’t going anywhere.
“Honestly, it was unfortunate that I had to, you know, kind of reassure everyone I was here, you know,” Raiola said of persistent transfer speculation.
“I never officially entered and never really was shopping around. So, yeah, I don’t really have much to say other than, you know, that whole deal was kind of out of my control.”
A former five-star prospect during the 2024 football recruiting cycle, Raiola did change schools in a way, notably flipping to Nebraska after initially committing to Georgia.
Raiola completed almost 67 percent of his passes for 2,595 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his first season with the Cornhuskers.
He passed for over 200 yards in four of his first five starts as Nebraska went 4-1, including a victory against Colorado, but eclipsed that number just twice the rest of the season.
Raiola was held out of the end zone passing in four games, three of them being losses to Iowa, Indiana, and Ohio State, and the other being a 14-7 victory against Rutgers.
The quarterback completed more than 60 percent of his pass attempts in 10 appearances and went over 70 percent completion in five games, including his first three of the year.
Nebraska was 5-1 heading into the Indiana game on Sept. 19, but that was the first of four straight losses and five defeats in the team’s last six games.
And, despite any talk to the contrary, he intends to build on that production with the Cornhuskers in 2025.
“I’m playing quarterback at Nebraska,” Raiola said.
