All-Conference WR enters college football transfer portal

The 2025 college football season is coming to a close.

35 FBS bowl games will be played across the back end of December and into early January 2026. The 12-team 2025 College Football Playoff will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 20, 2026.

The NCAA transfer portal will open on Jan. 2, 2026, for all college football players looking to transfer in the 2026 offseason. The window to enter the portal will last until Jan. 16, 2026.

As of Dec. 13, over 500 players across all levels of college football have announced their intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

One significant name set to enter the transfer portal is Buffalo wide receiver and punt return specialist Victor Snow. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his third destination.

NEW: Buffalo first-team all-conference WR Victor Snow plans to enter the transfer portal, @nxtsportsagency tells @PeteNakos.



Posted 62 catches for 815 yards and 8 TDs in 2025. The all-conference punt returner finished with 1,057 all-purpose yards and 11 total TDs.… pic.twitter.com/X77jlLiZec — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 13, 2025

The 5-foot-8, 168-pounder began his college career at Nevada under Ken Wilson in 2022. He redshirted that season, appearing in just three games and making one catch for the Wolf Pack.

Snow transferred to Buffalo in the 2023 offseason. He appeared in 10 games in his first season with the Bulls, grabbing one reception for 12 yards in a win over Kent State.

2024 saw an increase in Snow's use in the Bulls' offense. He finished the season with 55 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns while running for an additional 61 yards and two touchdowns. Snow also returned 15 punts for 217 yards.

Snow caught 62 passes for 815 yards and eight touchdowns while running 91 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He returned 20 punts for an additional 213 yards and a touchdown. Snow's performance landed him on the All-MAC First Team offense.

Buffalo's lone non-conference win of 2025 was against St. Francis (45-6) on Sept. 6. The Bulls' non-conference losses were at Minnesota (23-10) and at home against Troy (21-17) and Connecticut (20-17).

The Bulls' lone home win in MAC play was against Eastern Michigan (31-30) in overtime on Oct. 4. The home losses in conference play were against Akron (24-16), Miami OH (37-20) and Ohio (31-26).

Buffalo won a trio of road games in MAC play against Kent State (31-28), Massachusetts (28-21) and Bowling Green (28-3). The only conference road loss the Bulls suffered in 2025 was at Central Michigan (38-19).

The Bulls finished 2025 one win shy of bowl eligibility at 5-7. Buffalo is now 14-11 overall with head coach Pete Lembo at the helm.