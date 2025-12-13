3,500-yard college football QB makes decision on future after record-setting season

The majority of college football players are already early in the offseason. While some are preparing for bowl games or the playoffs, many face a decision: should they stay or should they go?

The NCAA Transfer Portal is quickly filling up before the 15-day winter window begins on January 2, 2026. To no surprise, the market will be inflated with so many names popping up in the database, especially at quarterback.

Some of the top signal-callers expected to explore the portal include Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Old Dominion's Colton Joseph, West Florida's Marcus Stokes, and Notre Dame's Kenny Minchey.

After weighing his options, one veteran quarterback at the FBS level has decided to stay put rather than jumping into a game of musical chairs.

Florida Atlantic's Starting QB Will Return in 2026

On Saturday morning, Florida Atlantic redshirt junior quarterback Caden Veltkamp announced his plans to return to the program for his final season of eligibility. He could've hit the portal or decided to take a stab at the NFL.

Instead, Veltkamp will be back in Boca Raton for his second year with the Owls. The 2026 campaign will mark his fifth season at the college level.

No reason to go, all the reasons to stay, one last ride with the Owls. LFG! #ATFA pic.twitter.com/c0y868NVRO — Caden Veltkamp (@crveltkamp) December 13, 2025

Veltkamp won the starting job at FAU after transferring in from Western Kentucky. In 12 starts this fall, he completed 345/515 passes for 3,641 yards with 24 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. Veltkamp added four scores on the ground.

It's worth noting that 13 of his 17 interceptions came on the road. In home games, Veltkamp threw 13 touchdowns to 4 picks.

Veltkamp had a record-setting season for the Owls. In the second-to-last game of the regular season, he completed 42/55 passes for 494 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in a 48-45 loss to UConn. His completions, attempts, and passing yards were all new single-game records for the program.

The Kentucky native tossed five touchdowns in his second start of the season, tying a Florida Atlantic single-game record. He finished the year with the third-most passing yards (3,641) by an Owls' quarterback in a single season and tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns (24).

A three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Veltkamp began his college career at Western Kentucky. He developed into a standout for the Hilltoppers in 2024, earning CUSA Offensive Player of the Year honors after completing 258/389 passes for 3,108 yards with 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

With over 7,000 passing yards and 54 passing touchdowns to his name, Veltkamp will have a chance to rack up stats once again next season. The Owls are bringing back head coach Zach Kittley, who replaced Tom Herman last year.

Veltkamp stands at 6-foot-6, 236-pounds. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

