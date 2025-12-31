No. 1 ranked QB in transfer portal heavily linked to two major college football programs

The college football offseason has evolved into a high-stakes marketplace where the most valuable commodity is a proven quarterback. When a top-tier signal-caller becomes available, the ripple effects can alter the trajectory of multiple powerhouse programs instantly.

A new name currently sits atop the rankings for available passers, and his decision will likely dominate the news cycle in the coming weeks as teams scramble to secure their future under center.

This prospect brings a proven track record and extensive experience, making him an immediate upgrade for any roster in the country. Recruiting analysts have already identified two major programs as the primary suitors for his services.

The connection to one school involves a potential homecoming for the athlete, while the other offers a chance to compete in the nation’s toughest conference under an offensive-minded head coach.

However, the timing of this move presents a unique challenge for both the athlete and the coaching staffs involved in the pursuit. Roster uncertainty at the potential destinations could force a waiting game that neither side truly wants to navigate. As the postseason approaches, the first major domino needs to fall before the rest of the transfer market can truly take shape.

Sam Leavitt reportedly linked to Oregon Ducks and LSU Tigers

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt is the player commanding all the attention. According to On3 analyst J.D. PicKell, the veteran passer is heavily focusing on the Oregon Ducks and LSU Tigers. PicKell identified the two programs as the "schools to watch" as the process unfolds.

The connection to Eugene makes sense given Leavitt's background. He is a native of the state, and a return to the Pacific Northwest would allow him to be "close to Mom’s home cooking," according to PicKell. There is a complication regarding the current roster. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has not yet announced his plans for next season.

"Sam Leavitt is not going to go wait a year behind Dante Moore to play college football," PicKell said.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) finished with 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 306 yards and five scores on the ground in seven games. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Uncertainty also surrounds the coaching staff. PicKell noted that Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein is set to become the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. Despite the potential turnover, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has earned trust through his previous hiring decisions.

The interest in the LSU Tigers centers on professional development. PicKell highlighted the presence of new head coach Lane Kiffin.

PicKell described Kiffin as a "portal quarterback whisperer" based on his previous work with Trinidad Chambliss and Jaxson Dart. The opportunity to play in the SEC allows a quarterback to put game film up against NFL-caliber talent. This level of competition serves as a crucial filter for players eyeing the next level.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff last season, eventually losing to the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The timeline for a decision likely hinges on the upcoming schedule. Leavitt may have to wait for the conclusion of the postseason to gauge the depth chart at his preferred schools.

"You’re kind of sitting there twiddling your thumbs if you’re Sam Leavitt," PicKell said regarding the wait for Moore's decision.

Leavitt enters the market after a foot injury cut his season short. He threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games. Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham addressed the departure on social media.

"Going to succeed wherever he goes," Dillingham wrote.

Read more on College Football HQ